iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Tata Steel BSL Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

85.35
(-1.22%)
Nov 12, 2021|03:59:46 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tata Steel BSL Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

21,418.62

18,199.14

17,080.92

13,702.68

yoy growth (%)

17.69

6.54

24.65

15.93

Raw materials

-10,718.32

-10,341.11

-9,894.51

-6,550.32

As % of sales

50.04

56.82

57.92

47.8

Employee costs

-465.25

-401.29

-593.3

-490.61

As % of sales

2.17

2.2

3.47

3.58

Other costs

-4,784.45

-5,153.88

-4,388.25

-3,739.72

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.33

28.31

25.69

27.29

Operating profit

5,450.59

2,302.84

2,204.85

2,922.01

OPM

25.44

12.65

12.9

21.32

Depreciation

-1,479.77

-1,431.63

-1,785.66

-1,685.61

Interest expense

-1,622.25

-1,695.91

-6,304.89

-5,426.76

Other income

117.42

106.51

95.08

71.96

Profit before tax

2,465.98

-718.19

-5,790.62

-4,118.39

Taxes

0

0

4,321.83

623.96

Tax rate

0

0

-74.63

-15.15

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2,465.98

-718.19

-1,468.79

-3,494.42

Exceptional items

0

69.01

-23,344.67

-6.69

Net profit

2,465.98

-649.17

-24,813.47

-3,501.12

yoy growth (%)

-479.86

-97.38

608.72

5.14

NPM

11.51

-3.56

-145.27

-25.55

Tata Steel BSL : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Tata Steel BSL Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.