Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
21,418.62
18,199.14
17,080.92
13,702.68
yoy growth (%)
17.69
6.54
24.65
15.93
Raw materials
-10,718.32
-10,341.11
-9,894.51
-6,550.32
As % of sales
50.04
56.82
57.92
47.8
Employee costs
-465.25
-401.29
-593.3
-490.61
As % of sales
2.17
2.2
3.47
3.58
Other costs
-4,784.45
-5,153.88
-4,388.25
-3,739.72
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.33
28.31
25.69
27.29
Operating profit
5,450.59
2,302.84
2,204.85
2,922.01
OPM
25.44
12.65
12.9
21.32
Depreciation
-1,479.77
-1,431.63
-1,785.66
-1,685.61
Interest expense
-1,622.25
-1,695.91
-6,304.89
-5,426.76
Other income
117.42
106.51
95.08
71.96
Profit before tax
2,465.98
-718.19
-5,790.62
-4,118.39
Taxes
0
0
4,321.83
623.96
Tax rate
0
0
-74.63
-15.15
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2,465.98
-718.19
-1,468.79
-3,494.42
Exceptional items
0
69.01
-23,344.67
-6.69
Net profit
2,465.98
-649.17
-24,813.47
-3,501.12
yoy growth (%)
-479.86
-97.38
608.72
5.14
NPM
11.51
-3.56
-145.27
-25.55
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.