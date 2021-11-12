Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
17.69
6.54
24.65
15.93
Op profit growth
131.81
6.62
-24.54
41.76
EBIT growth
322.92
86.39
-60.72
221.58
Net profit growth
-500.66
-97.44
579.58
5.06
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
25.43
12.91
12.9
21.31
EBIT margin
18.9
5.25
3
9.54
Net profit margin
11.75
-3.45
-143.82
-26.38
RoCE
11.52
3.25
1.24
2.28
RoNW
3.18
4.15
44.6
-279.29
RoA
1.79
-0.53
-14.93
-1.58
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
23.03
-5.75
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
9.39
-19.13
-1,163.34
-233.99
Book value per share
192.09
169.05
-1,150.1
-65.46
Valuation ratios
P/E
2.26
-2.86
0
0
P/CEPS
5.55
-0.85
-0.03
-0.24
P/B
0.27
0.09
-0.03
-0.88
EV/EBIDTA
2.84
7.3
21.59
17.07
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-0.04
0
-74.62
-15.14
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
9.58
19.27
29.33
36.06
Inventory days
78.63
88.98
76.65
69.89
Creditor days
-81.16
-58.26
-46.67
-57.95
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.64
-0.57
-0.08
-0.24
Net debt / equity
0.47
0.85
-1.87
-33.58
Net debt / op. profit
1.84
6.75
22.1
17.04
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-50.04
-57.82
-57.92
-47.8
Employee costs
-3.02
-2.24
-3.47
-3.58
Other costs
-21.49
-27
-25.69
-27.29
