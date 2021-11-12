iifl-logo
Tata Steel BSL Ltd Merged Key Ratios

85.35
(-1.22%)
Nov 12, 2021

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

17.69

6.54

24.65

15.93

Op profit growth

131.81

6.62

-24.54

41.76

EBIT growth

322.92

86.39

-60.72

221.58

Net profit growth

-500.66

-97.44

579.58

5.06

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

25.43

12.91

12.9

21.31

EBIT margin

18.9

5.25

3

9.54

Net profit margin

11.75

-3.45

-143.82

-26.38

RoCE

11.52

3.25

1.24

2.28

RoNW

3.18

4.15

44.6

-279.29

RoA

1.79

-0.53

-14.93

-1.58

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

23.03

-5.75

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

9.39

-19.13

-1,163.34

-233.99

Book value per share

192.09

169.05

-1,150.1

-65.46

Valuation ratios

P/E

2.26

-2.86

0

0

P/CEPS

5.55

-0.85

-0.03

-0.24

P/B

0.27

0.09

-0.03

-0.88

EV/EBIDTA

2.84

7.3

21.59

17.07

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-0.04

0

-74.62

-15.14

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

9.58

19.27

29.33

36.06

Inventory days

78.63

88.98

76.65

69.89

Creditor days

-81.16

-58.26

-46.67

-57.95

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.64

-0.57

-0.08

-0.24

Net debt / equity

0.47

0.85

-1.87

-33.58

Net debt / op. profit

1.84

6.75

22.1

17.04

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-50.04

-57.82

-57.92

-47.8

Employee costs

-3.02

-2.24

-3.47

-3.58

Other costs

-21.49

-27

-25.69

-27.29

