Tata Steel BSL Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
218.69
218.69
218.69
45.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19,906.97
17,437.58
18,094.22
-26,105.36
Net Worth
20,125.66
17,656.27
18,312.91
-26,060.06
Minority Interest
Debt
11,608.52
17,556.54
17,028.14
49,640.77
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
31,734.18
35,212.81
35,341.05
23,580.71
Fixed Assets
28,775.06
30,138.2
30,308.72
31,541.32
Intangible Assets
Investments
704.41
10.82
1,596.06
1.23
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1,529.61
4,214.22
3,031.96
-8,879.56
Inventories
4,374.17
4,843.91
4,591.65
4,025.2
Inventory Days
74.54
97.14
86.01
Sundry Debtors
422.66
702.39
697.01
1,219.58
Debtor Days
7.2
14.08
26.06
Other Current Assets
2,052.75
2,297.49
1,997.87
2,136.54
Sundry Creditors
-4,284.14
-2,912.46
-3,578.84
-2,188.92
Creditor Days
73
58.41
46.77
Other Current Liabilities
-1,035.83
-717.11
-675.73
-14,071.96
Cash
725.08
849.57
404.31
917.73
Total Assets
31,734.16
35,212.81
35,341.05
23,580.72
No Record Found
