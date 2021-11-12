iifl-logo
Tata Steel BSL Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

85.35
(-1.22%)
Nov 12, 2021

QUICKLINKS FOR Tata Steel BSL Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

218.69

218.69

218.69

45.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19,906.97

17,437.58

18,094.22

-26,105.36

Net Worth

20,125.66

17,656.27

18,312.91

-26,060.06

Minority Interest

Debt

11,608.52

17,556.54

17,028.14

49,640.77

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

31,734.18

35,212.81

35,341.05

23,580.71

Fixed Assets

28,775.06

30,138.2

30,308.72

31,541.32

Intangible Assets

Investments

704.41

10.82

1,596.06

1.23

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1,529.61

4,214.22

3,031.96

-8,879.56

Inventories

4,374.17

4,843.91

4,591.65

4,025.2

Inventory Days

74.54

97.14

86.01

Sundry Debtors

422.66

702.39

697.01

1,219.58

Debtor Days

7.2

14.08

26.06

Other Current Assets

2,052.75

2,297.49

1,997.87

2,136.54

Sundry Creditors

-4,284.14

-2,912.46

-3,578.84

-2,188.92

Creditor Days

73

58.41

46.77

Other Current Liabilities

-1,035.83

-717.11

-675.73

-14,071.96

Cash

725.08

849.57

404.31

917.73

Total Assets

31,734.16

35,212.81

35,341.05

23,580.72

