Tata Steel BSL Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2,465.98
-718.19
-5,790.62
-4,118.39
Depreciation
-1,479.77
-1,431.63
-1,785.66
-1,685.61
Tax paid
0
0
4,321.83
623.96
Working capital
-2,653.54
12,972.24
-6,873.36
-1,219.08
Other operating items
Operating
-1,667.32
10,822.41
-10,127.81
-6,399.12
Capital expenditure
349.11
1,938.57
-901.64
2,014
Free cash flow
-1,318.21
12,760.99
-11,029.46
-4,385.11
Equity raised
34,878.56
-7,845.21
-2,580.84
4,424.93
Investing
693.59
9.59
-368.68
-1.23
Financing
270.22
-27,390.33
6,560.51
13,005.53
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
34,524.15
-22,464.96
-7,418.48
13,044.11
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.