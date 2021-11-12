iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Tata Steel BSL Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

85.35
(-1.22%)
Nov 12, 2021|03:59:46 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tata Steel BSL Ltd Merged

Tata Steel BSL FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2,465.98

-718.19

-5,790.62

-4,118.39

Depreciation

-1,479.77

-1,431.63

-1,785.66

-1,685.61

Tax paid

0

0

4,321.83

623.96

Working capital

-2,653.54

12,972.24

-6,873.36

-1,219.08

Other operating items

Operating

-1,667.32

10,822.41

-10,127.81

-6,399.12

Capital expenditure

349.11

1,938.57

-901.64

2,014

Free cash flow

-1,318.21

12,760.99

-11,029.46

-4,385.11

Equity raised

34,878.56

-7,845.21

-2,580.84

4,424.93

Investing

693.59

9.59

-368.68

-1.23

Financing

270.22

-27,390.33

6,560.51

13,005.53

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

34,524.15

-22,464.96

-7,418.48

13,044.11

Tata Steel BSL : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Tata Steel BSL Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.