Newmalayalam Steel Ltd Share Price

72.9
(1.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:34:55 AM

  • Open71.8
  • Day's High73
  • 52 Wk High90
  • Prev. Close72.05
  • Day's Low68.45
  • 52 Wk Low 66.25
  • Turnover (lac)27.99
  • P/E29.17
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS2.47
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)126.03
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Newmalayalam Steel Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

71.8

Prev. Close

72.05

Turnover(Lac.)

27.99

Day's High

73

Day's Low

68.45

52 Week's High

90

52 Week's Low

66.25

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

126.03

P/E

29.17

EPS

2.47

Divi. Yield

0

Newmalayalam Steel Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Newmalayalam Steel Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Newmalayalam Steel Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:58 AM
Dec-2024Dec-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 99.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 99.80%

Non-Promoter- 0.19%

Institutions: 0.19%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Newmalayalam Steel Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.65

12.65

12.65

12.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

27.82

23.56

17.55

10.82

Net Worth

40.47

36.21

30.2

23.47

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Newmalayalam Steel Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Newmalayalam Steel Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Newmalayalam Steel Ltd

Summary

Newmalayalam Steel Ltd was incorporated on March 31, 2017 as NewMalayalam Steel Private Limited, a Private Limited Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Further, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and consequently the Company name got changed to NewMalayalam Steel Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 1, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing galvanised pipes, tubes, and sheets. Owing to the consistent efforts of the Promoters, the Company has been able to create a brand presence in Kerala, under the name of Demac Steel.The Company took over the entire business of M/s. Demac Steel on a going concern basis, through the Business Transfer Agreement in August 2017. In 2018, the Company commenced manufacturing of galvanised pipes, tubes, and sheets by installing another electric resistance welding tube mill of an installed capacity of 3,500 MT in their manufacturing unit at Thrissur, in Kerala. It increased manufacturing capacity by installing another electric resistance welding tube mill of an installed capacity of 4,000 MT in their unit in 2019. In order to market and sell products, the Company established a widespread dealer base in Kerala through which it sell products to local contractors and retailers. It also sell products to Promoter Group entity, Jaihind Steel Priv
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Newmalayalam Steel Ltd share price today?

The Newmalayalam Steel Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹72.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Newmalayalam Steel Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Newmalayalam Steel Ltd is ₹126.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Newmalayalam Steel Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Newmalayalam Steel Ltd is 29.17 and 1.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Newmalayalam Steel Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Newmalayalam Steel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Newmalayalam Steel Ltd is ₹66.25 and ₹90 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Newmalayalam Steel Ltd?

Newmalayalam Steel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Newmalayalam Steel Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Newmalayalam Steel Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.02 %
Institutions - 2.55 %
Public - 24.43 %

