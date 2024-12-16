SectorSteel
Open₹71.8
Prev. Close₹72.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹27.99
Day's High₹73
Day's Low₹68.45
52 Week's High₹90
52 Week's Low₹66.25
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)126.03
P/E29.17
EPS2.47
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.65
12.65
12.65
12.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
27.82
23.56
17.55
10.82
Net Worth
40.47
36.21
30.2
23.47
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Newmalayalam Steel Ltd
Summary
Newmalayalam Steel Ltd was incorporated on March 31, 2017 as NewMalayalam Steel Private Limited, a Private Limited Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Further, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and consequently the Company name got changed to NewMalayalam Steel Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 1, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing galvanised pipes, tubes, and sheets. Owing to the consistent efforts of the Promoters, the Company has been able to create a brand presence in Kerala, under the name of Demac Steel.The Company took over the entire business of M/s. Demac Steel on a going concern basis, through the Business Transfer Agreement in August 2017. In 2018, the Company commenced manufacturing of galvanised pipes, tubes, and sheets by installing another electric resistance welding tube mill of an installed capacity of 3,500 MT in their manufacturing unit at Thrissur, in Kerala. It increased manufacturing capacity by installing another electric resistance welding tube mill of an installed capacity of 4,000 MT in their unit in 2019. In order to market and sell products, the Company established a widespread dealer base in Kerala through which it sell products to local contractors and retailers. It also sell products to Promoter Group entity, Jaihind Steel Priv
Read More
The Newmalayalam Steel Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹72.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Newmalayalam Steel Ltd is ₹126.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Newmalayalam Steel Ltd is 29.17 and 1.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Newmalayalam Steel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Newmalayalam Steel Ltd is ₹66.25 and ₹90 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Newmalayalam Steel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.