To the Members of Newmalayalam Steel Limited

(Formerly known as Newmalayalam Steel Private Limited) Report on the Audit of Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Newmalayalam Steel Limited (Formerly known as Newmalayalam Steel Private Limited) (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss for the year then ended, Statement of cash flow for the year then ended; and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013("the act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India.

a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024,

b) in the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the Profit for the year ended on that date;

c) in the case of the Statement of cash flow, of the cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in terms of the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chattered Accountants of India and the relevant provisions of the Act, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements.

We believe that the audit evidence obtained by is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matter(s)

Reporting of key matters as per SA 701, key audit matters are not applicable to the company as it is an unlisted company.

Other information

The companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards report including annexures to boards report. Business responsibility report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any fonn of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of the Management for the Financial Statements.

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the Accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and ape free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting^ estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the entitys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the entity to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation structure and content of the financial statements including the disclosures and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

L As required by the Companies (Auditors Report), 2020 (‘the Order) issued by the Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure ‘A a statement on matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, We report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the financial statements..

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet and the Statement of Profit and Loss and Statement of cash flow dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Companies Act 2013.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(h) g) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16) of the act, in our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the remuneration paid during the current year by the Company to its directors is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the Other Matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us:

i) The Company has no pending litigation which could have an impact on its financial position in the financial statements.

ii) The Company has no material foreseeable losses on long term contracts including derivative contracts during the year ended 31st March 2024, hence not required to make provision under the applicable law or Accounting Standards.

ill) No amount is required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company as on 31st March 2024.

iv) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts,

(I) no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entity(ies) ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(0) no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entity(ies) ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(III) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to notice that has caused to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (I) and (II) above, contain any material misstatement.

v) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of Companies Act, 2013. Reporting on compliance with section 123 of The Companies Act 2013 is, therefore not applicable this year.

vi) The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023.

Based on oUr examination which include test checks, and as communicated by the management, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which has a feature of recording audit trail(edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year. We did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

ANNEXURE ‘A

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(As referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Independent Auditors report to the members of the Newmalayalam Steel Limited (Formerly known as Newmalayalam Steel Private Limited) (the "Company") for the year ended 31st March 2024)

(i) (a) (A) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified by the management at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Flence paragraph 3 (i) (d) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, no have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)and rules made thereunder.

Hence paragraph 3(i) (e ) of the order is not applicable to the company,

(ii) (a) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by themanagement and in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us ,the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. The discrepancy of 10% or more in the aggregate, if any, noticed on physical verification for each class of inventory has not been computed and hence, we are unable to state whether such a discrepany existed or not. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification have been properly dealt with in the books of account;

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees during the year, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets; the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) (a) On the basis of records produced before us and on the basis of information given tous the company has made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties other than advances in the nature of loans granted to related concerns as under:

Name of the concern Aggregate amount given during the year Balance outstanding as on 31.03.2024 Demac Roofing Pvt Ltd 4,55,00,000 0

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the advances in the nature of loan granted to Demac Roofing Pvt Ltd, are not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

(c) in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, there is no stipulation of a schedule of repayment of principal or interest. We are therefore unable to comment on the regularity of repayment.

(d) The advance in the nature of loan given to Demac Roofing Pvt Ltd were repaid before the^end of the year. There was no amount overdue as on 31 March 2024 in respect of advance in the nature of loan given to Demac Roofing Pvt Ltd.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investment made.

(v) The company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be depositsfrom the public.

Hence paragraph 3 (iii) (v) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(vi) The company comes under the purview of the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act 2013, and the cost records specified by the Central Government under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act have been maintained properly.

(vii) (a) The company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities.

No undisputed amounts payable in respect of statutory dues were in arrears, as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from die date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) There are no transactions not recorded in the books of account which have beensurrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of ourexamination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The company is not declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) The term loans were applied for the purpose for which die loans were obtained.

(d) The funds raised on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes.

(e) The company does not have any subsidiary or associate or joint venture and therefore, paragraphs 3(ix) (e ) and 3(ix) (f) of the order are not applicable to the company.

(x) (a) No money has been raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence paragraph 3(x) (a) of the order are not applicable to the company.

(b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Hence paragraph 3(x) (b) of the order are not applicable to the company.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) Paragraphs 3(xi) (b) of the order is not applicable to the company as no fraud has been noticed during the year.

(c) No whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the company. Hence paragraphs 3(xi) (c ) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(xii) As the company is not a nidhi company Paragraphs 3(xii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(xiii) All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act where applicable and the details if any have been disclosed in the financial statements, etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards;

(xiv) (a) The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the company during the year and till date, in determining the nature , timing and extend of our audit procedures.

(xv) In our opinion, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him during the year.

(xvi) (a) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) .

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934;

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) Hence paragraph 3 (xiv) (d ) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

Hence paragraph 3 (xviii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report and the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, company has complied with subsection (5) of section 135 of The Companies Act 2013.

(xxi) Paragraph 3 (xxi) is not applicable to the company as there is no consolidated financial statements for the company.

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Newmalayalam Steel Limited (Formerly known as Newmalayalam Steel Private Limited) of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Newmalayalam Steel Limited (Formerly known as Newmalayalam Steel Private Limited) (the "Company") as on March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Management of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit invcMves-performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial edntfols system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.