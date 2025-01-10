Newmalayalam Steel Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.65
12.65
12.65
12.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
27.82
23.56
17.55
10.82
Net Worth
40.47
36.21
30.2
23.47
Minority Interest
Debt
59.11
28.15
49.2
36.4
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.42
1.31
1.15
0.98
Total Liabilities
101
65.67
80.55
60.85
Fixed Assets
20.86
21.83
22.78
20.31
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0
0
0
Networking Capital
67.36
37.04
57.66
40.51
Inventories
47.54
36.64
33.22
13.24
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
21.18
10.66
18.28
13.07
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
9.73
11.42
15.63
17.81
Sundry Creditors
-8.58
-17.78
-6.46
-0.19
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.51
-3.9
-3.01
-3.42
Cash
12.77
6.8
0.11
0.03
Total Assets
101
65.67
80.55
60.85
