SectorSteel
Open₹784
Prev. Close₹776.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,406.99
Day's High₹784
Day's Low₹749.25
52 Week's High₹956.9
52 Week's Low₹511.2
Book Value₹209.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)21,271.24
P/E46.83
EPS16.54
Divi. Yield0.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
278.04
255.08
255.08
233.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,286.88
3,595.97
3,395.1
2,123.56
Net Worth
5,564.92
3,851.05
3,650.18
2,357.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,023.74
2,112.03
2,150.76
1,774.51
yoy growth (%)
43.16
-1.8
21.2
Raw materials
-1,870.14
-1,330.67
-1,278.54
-1,086.09
As % of sales
61.84
63
59.44
61.2
Employee costs
-101.89
-91.84
-80.44
-62.52
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
529.47
100.48
323.64
203.02
Depreciation
-149.66
-159.45
-92.79
-98.96
Tax paid
-90.57
4.87
-38.39
78.81
Working capital
10.94
288.88
151.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
43.16
-1.8
21.2
Op profit growth
113.3
-28.27
46.87
EBIT growth
261.37
-56.49
58.18
Net profit growth
316.61
-63.06
1.2
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
13,195.22
12,658.07
10,393.96
6,297.07
4,376.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
13,195.22
12,658.07
10,393.96
6,297.07
4,376.35
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
159.1
104.64
60.14
23.99
11.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Mahabir Prasad Agarwal
Vice Chairman & M.D.
BRIJ BHUSHAN AGARWAL
Joint Managing Director
Sanjay Kumar Agarwal
Whole-time Director
Deepak Kumar Agarwal
Whole-time Director
Dev Kumar Tiwari
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kishan Gopal Baldwa
Independent Non Exe. Director
Yudhvir Singh Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajni Mishra
Independent Non Exe. Director
N G Khaitan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Malay Kumar De
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shashi Kumar
Whole Time Director
Sheetij Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
C S Verma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited was originally incorporated as Shyam DRI & Power Limited on 10 December 2002 at Kolkata, West Bengal and later changed to Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited on 05 January 2010. The Company is amongst the largest producers of ferro alloys in terms of installed capacity and the fourth-largest player in the sponge iron industry. The Company is engaged in production of long steel products such as Iron Pellets, Sponge Iron, Steel Billets, TMT, Structural Products, and Wire Rods. It offers ferro chrome, ferro manganese, silico manganese, pig iron, angle, channels,beam ,TMT bars, HT billets, special steel billets, sponge iron and iron pellets. It has an integrated steel plant in Odisha and its presence in wind power sector in Maharashtra. It has 3 manufacturing plants,one in Odisha and 2 in West Bengal. The aggregate installed metal capacity of manufacturing plants is 11.60 MTPA. The manufacturing plants include captive power plants with an aggregated installed capacity of 357 MW.Pursuant to Scheme of Amalgamation of Jhawar Metacast & Engineers Pvt. Ltd. and Manush Vinimay Pvt. Ltd. with the Company, as approved by the High Court of Calcutta by Order dated 29 July 2010, the Shareholders of Jhawar Metacast & Engineers Pvt. Ltd. were allotted equity shares of the Company in the ratio of 1:3, and the shareholders of Manush Vinimay Pvt. Ltd. were allotted equity shares of the Company in the ratio of 1:1. Accordingly,1,393,367 Equity Shares were allotted
The Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹762.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd is ₹21271.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd is 46.83 and 3.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd is ₹511.2 and ₹956.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.61%, 3 Years at 31.82%, 1 Year at 16.17%, 6 Month at 6.02%, 3 Month at -14.84% and 1 Month at -6.39%.
