Summary

Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited was originally incorporated as Shyam DRI & Power Limited on 10 December 2002 at Kolkata, West Bengal and later changed to Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited on 05 January 2010. The Company is amongst the largest producers of ferro alloys in terms of installed capacity and the fourth-largest player in the sponge iron industry. The Company is engaged in production of long steel products such as Iron Pellets, Sponge Iron, Steel Billets, TMT, Structural Products, and Wire Rods. It offers ferro chrome, ferro manganese, silico manganese, pig iron, angle, channels,beam ,TMT bars, HT billets, special steel billets, sponge iron and iron pellets. It has an integrated steel plant in Odisha and its presence in wind power sector in Maharashtra. It has 3 manufacturing plants,one in Odisha and 2 in West Bengal. The aggregate installed metal capacity of manufacturing plants is 11.60 MTPA. The manufacturing plants include captive power plants with an aggregated installed capacity of 357 MW.Pursuant to Scheme of Amalgamation of Jhawar Metacast & Engineers Pvt. Ltd. and Manush Vinimay Pvt. Ltd. with the Company, as approved by the High Court of Calcutta by Order dated 29 July 2010, the Shareholders of Jhawar Metacast & Engineers Pvt. Ltd. were allotted equity shares of the Company in the ratio of 1:3, and the shareholders of Manush Vinimay Pvt. Ltd. were allotted equity shares of the Company in the ratio of 1:1. Accordingly,1,393,367 Equity Shares were allotted

