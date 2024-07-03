iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd Share Price

762.05
(-1.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:19 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open784
  • Day's High784
  • 52 Wk High956.9
  • Prev. Close776.85
  • Day's Low749.25
  • 52 Wk Low 511.2
  • Turnover (lac)3,406.99
  • P/E46.83
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value209.12
  • EPS16.54
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)21,271.24
  • Div. Yield0.58
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

784

Prev. Close

776.85

Turnover(Lac.)

3,406.99

Day's High

784

Day's Low

749.25

52 Week's High

956.9

52 Week's Low

511.2

Book Value

209.12

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

21,271.24

P/E

46.83

EPS

16.54

Divi. Yield

0.58

Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd Corporate Action

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.7

Record Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Jul, 2024

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.58%

Non-Promoter- 9.67%

Institutions: 9.67%

Non-Institutions: 15.34%

Custodian: 0.39%

Read More
Share Price

Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

278.04

255.08

255.08

233.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,286.88

3,595.97

3,395.1

2,123.56

Net Worth

5,564.92

3,851.05

3,650.18

2,357.17

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

3,023.74

2,112.03

2,150.76

1,774.51

yoy growth (%)

43.16

-1.8

21.2

Raw materials

-1,870.14

-1,330.67

-1,278.54

-1,086.09

As % of sales

61.84

63

59.44

61.2

Employee costs

-101.89

-91.84

-80.44

-62.52

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

529.47

100.48

323.64

203.02

Depreciation

-149.66

-159.45

-92.79

-98.96

Tax paid

-90.57

4.87

-38.39

78.81

Working capital

10.94

288.88

151.94

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

43.16

-1.8

21.2

Op profit growth

113.3

-28.27

46.87

EBIT growth

261.37

-56.49

58.18

Net profit growth

316.61

-63.06

1.2

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

13,195.22

12,658.07

10,393.96

6,297.07

4,376.35

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

13,195.22

12,658.07

10,393.96

6,297.07

4,376.35

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

159.1

104.64

60.14

23.99

11.85

View Annually Results

Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Mahabir Prasad Agarwal

Vice Chairman & M.D.

BRIJ BHUSHAN AGARWAL

Joint Managing Director

Sanjay Kumar Agarwal

Whole-time Director

Deepak Kumar Agarwal

Whole-time Director

Dev Kumar Tiwari

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kishan Gopal Baldwa

Independent Non Exe. Director

Yudhvir Singh Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajni Mishra

Independent Non Exe. Director

N G Khaitan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Malay Kumar De

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shashi Kumar

Whole Time Director

Sheetij Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

C S Verma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd

Summary

Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited was originally incorporated as Shyam DRI & Power Limited on 10 December 2002 at Kolkata, West Bengal and later changed to Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited on 05 January 2010. The Company is amongst the largest producers of ferro alloys in terms of installed capacity and the fourth-largest player in the sponge iron industry. The Company is engaged in production of long steel products such as Iron Pellets, Sponge Iron, Steel Billets, TMT, Structural Products, and Wire Rods. It offers ferro chrome, ferro manganese, silico manganese, pig iron, angle, channels,beam ,TMT bars, HT billets, special steel billets, sponge iron and iron pellets. It has an integrated steel plant in Odisha and its presence in wind power sector in Maharashtra. It has 3 manufacturing plants,one in Odisha and 2 in West Bengal. The aggregate installed metal capacity of manufacturing plants is 11.60 MTPA. The manufacturing plants include captive power plants with an aggregated installed capacity of 357 MW.Pursuant to Scheme of Amalgamation of Jhawar Metacast & Engineers Pvt. Ltd. and Manush Vinimay Pvt. Ltd. with the Company, as approved by the High Court of Calcutta by Order dated 29 July 2010, the Shareholders of Jhawar Metacast & Engineers Pvt. Ltd. were allotted equity shares of the Company in the ratio of 1:3, and the shareholders of Manush Vinimay Pvt. Ltd. were allotted equity shares of the Company in the ratio of 1:1. Accordingly,1,393,367 Equity Shares were allotted
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd share price today?

The Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹762.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd is ₹21271.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd is 46.83 and 3.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd is ₹511.2 and ₹956.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd?

Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.61%, 3 Years at 31.82%, 1 Year at 16.17%, 6 Month at 6.02%, 3 Month at -14.84% and 1 Month at -6.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.59 %
Institutions - 9.67 %
Public - 15.35 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.