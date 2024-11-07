Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Shyam Metalics And Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 07th November, 2024, inter-alia, to consider and take on record the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Second quarter and Half year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with other items of business as may be decided with the permission of the Chair. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 7th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)

Shyam Metalics And Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the First Quarter Ended on 30th June 2024 along with any other Items with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. 30th July, 2024 inter-alia considered and approved 1. Financial Results, 2. Date of AGM and Draft Notice Approval, 3. Approval of Book Closure and Record date, 4. Appointment of Scrutiniser for AGM Evoting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)

The Board of Directors at its Meeting held today on 4th July, 2024 appointed Mr. Chandra Shekhar Verma as an Additional Director in Independent Category for a period of five years w.e.f. 4th July, 2024 till 3rd July, 2029 subject to necessary approval of the Shareholders

The Board of Directors at its Meeting held today on 14th May, 2024 recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 2.70 per share subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 considered and approved; Financial Results Final Dividend Capex Approval Re-appointment of Managing Director and Wholetime Director Others Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with recommendation of Final Dividend of 27% for FY 2023-24. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today on 14th May, 2024 approved the Reappointment of Mr. Brij Bhushan Agarwal as Managing Director and Mr. Deepak Agarwal as Wholetime Director of the Company subject to approval of the Shareholders. Further Internal, Cost and Secretarial Auditors are reappointed for the FY 2024-25. The Board of Directors at its Meeting held today on 14th May, 2024 announced new CAPEX of Rs. 810 Crores for manufacturing of Flat Rolled Aluminium Products and Aluminium Foils along with Stainless Steel Bright Bars and SS Wire Rods. The Entire projects shall be funded through Internal Accruals. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.05.2024)

