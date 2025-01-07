iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

781.05
(2.49%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

3,023.74

2,112.03

2,150.76

1,774.51

yoy growth (%)

43.16

-1.8

21.2

Raw materials

-1,870.14

-1,330.67

-1,278.54

-1,086.09

As % of sales

61.84

63

59.44

61.2

Employee costs

-101.89

-91.84

-80.44

-62.52

As % of sales

3.36

4.34

3.74

3.52

Other costs

-384.08

-376.52

-355.39

-328.76

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.7

17.82

16.52

18.52

Operating profit

667.63

313

436.39

297.12

OPM

22.07

14.81

20.29

16.74

Depreciation

-149.66

-159.45

-92.79

-98.96

Interest expense

-38.72

-56.75

-37.73

-25.43

Other income

50.22

3.68

17.78

30.29

Profit before tax

529.47

100.48

323.64

203.02

Taxes

-90.57

4.87

-38.39

78.81

Tax rate

-17.1

4.84

-11.86

38.81

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

438.9

105.35

285.24

281.84

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

438.9

105.35

285.24

281.84

yoy growth (%)

316.61

-63.06

1.2

NPM

14.51

4.98

13.26

15.88

Shyam Metalics : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.