|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,023.74
2,112.03
2,150.76
1,774.51
yoy growth (%)
43.16
-1.8
21.2
Raw materials
-1,870.14
-1,330.67
-1,278.54
-1,086.09
As % of sales
61.84
63
59.44
61.2
Employee costs
-101.89
-91.84
-80.44
-62.52
As % of sales
3.36
4.34
3.74
3.52
Other costs
-384.08
-376.52
-355.39
-328.76
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.7
17.82
16.52
18.52
Operating profit
667.63
313
436.39
297.12
OPM
22.07
14.81
20.29
16.74
Depreciation
-149.66
-159.45
-92.79
-98.96
Interest expense
-38.72
-56.75
-37.73
-25.43
Other income
50.22
3.68
17.78
30.29
Profit before tax
529.47
100.48
323.64
203.02
Taxes
-90.57
4.87
-38.39
78.81
Tax rate
-17.1
4.84
-11.86
38.81
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
438.9
105.35
285.24
281.84
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
438.9
105.35
285.24
281.84
yoy growth (%)
316.61
-63.06
1.2
NPM
14.51
4.98
13.26
15.88
