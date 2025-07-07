Top Stocks for Today - 7th July 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

IndusInd Bank: The bank posted that both its advances and deposits declined for the quarter ended June 2025. The company announced that net advances slipped 3.9% on a year-on-year basis. However, it declined 3.1% on a quarter-on-quarter basis to ₹3.34 Lakh Crore. Deposits also slipped 0.3% against the previous corresponding period.

Shyam Metalics: The company posted a sequential downside in its stainless steel volumes and aluminium foil segments for Q1FY26. The business said that its steel sales volume slipped 18% on a sequential basis and aluminium foil volume slipped 3%. However, realisations in both segments witnessed a marginal growth of 8% on a year-on-year basis and 4% on a q-o-q basis.

UltraTech Cement: The business clarified it is not under investigation in the ongoing CCI cement cartelisation case, countering media reports that claimed otherwise. The Aditya Birla Group business said that it has not received any order or notice from the regulator. It further added that its subsidiary India Cements is independently addressing the matter.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL): The company said that it secured an order worth ₹143 Crore from South Central Railway. This comes after the company emerged as the lowest bidder for a ₹213.22 Crore project on June 30.

Tata Steel: The company announced that it received a demand letter from the Deputy Director of Mines, Jajpur. The letter is concerned with a revised assessment linked to a shortfall in mineral dispatches from its Sukinda chromite block.

