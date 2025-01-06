iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

762.05
(-1.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:19 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd

Shyam Metalics FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

529.47

100.48

323.64

203.02

Depreciation

-149.66

-159.45

-92.79

-98.96

Tax paid

-90.57

4.87

-38.39

78.81

Working capital

10.94

288.88

151.94

Other operating items

Operating

300.19

234.78

344.39

Capital expenditure

3.09

340.77

95.2

Free cash flow

303.29

575.55

439.59

Equity raised

3,409

3,236.63

3,034.22

Investing

-0.74

6.94

163.33

Financing

-341.92

288.09

113.48

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

3,369.63

4,107.21

3,750.62

Shyam Metalics : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.