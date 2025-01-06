Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
529.47
100.48
323.64
203.02
Depreciation
-149.66
-159.45
-92.79
-98.96
Tax paid
-90.57
4.87
-38.39
78.81
Working capital
10.94
288.88
151.94
Other operating items
Operating
300.19
234.78
344.39
Capital expenditure
3.09
340.77
95.2
Free cash flow
303.29
575.55
439.59
Equity raised
3,409
3,236.63
3,034.22
Investing
-0.74
6.94
163.33
Financing
-341.92
288.09
113.48
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3,369.63
4,107.21
3,750.62
