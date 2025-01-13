Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
278.04
255.08
255.08
233.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,286.88
3,595.97
3,395.1
2,123.56
Net Worth
5,564.92
3,851.05
3,650.18
2,357.17
Minority Interest
Debt
104.8
392.78
182.46
320.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
115.73
102.12
91.31
78.01
Total Liabilities
5,785.45
4,345.95
3,923.95
2,755.25
Fixed Assets
1,793.82
1,707.54
1,399.33
1,038.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,686.57
1,951.96
1,616.68
988.62
Deferred Tax Asset Net
24.69
48.38
20.07
124.08
Networking Capital
1,255.38
585.28
734.61
538.78
Inventories
770.56
1,147.81
1,006.24
530.96
Inventory Days
64.09
Sundry Debtors
908.86
228.67
103.88
298.61
Debtor Days
36.04
Other Current Assets
1,079.66
376.62
518.83
305.91
Sundry Creditors
-1,330.29
-811.31
-543.42
-163.28
Creditor Days
19.7
Other Current Liabilities
-173.41
-356.51
-350.92
-433.42
Cash
24.99
52.79
153.26
65.32
Total Assets
5,785.45
4,345.95
3,923.95
2,755.25
