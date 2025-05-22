Shyam Metalics to Set Up Wagon Manufacturing Plant in West Bengal

Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd said on Tuesday it will enter into the production of bogies and couplings with the commissioning of a greenfield facility at Kharagpur in West Bengal. Its step-down subsidiary Ramsarup Industries Ltd will execute the process and is likely to be operational by March 2026.

The factory will be developed in two phases. In the first phase, the company will set up a production of 2,400 wagons per year. This is to be increased during phase II to 4,800 wagons annually.

The factory will be able to manufacture different types of rolling stock such as flat wagons, open wagons, box wagons, hopper covered wagons, tank wagons and other special freight wagons. The plant is scalable and flexible for future growth and addition of capability to scale as demand grows.

In a bid to meet its sustainability endeavours, Shyam Metalics plans to put rooftop solar panels at the plant for concerving clean power. The plant will feature ‘Uni-Flow’ process layout for efficient production, minimum waste and maximum operational efficiency.

The new facility is a testament to SMPL’s focus on Atmanirbharta, Sustainability and Operational Excellence,” said Sheetij Agarwal, Director, Shyam Metalics. He added that the project is going to involve Made-in-India technologies and is going to be all about employee welfare, minimal environmental impact and maximising long-term productivity.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com