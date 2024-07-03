Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd Summary

Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited was originally incorporated as Shyam DRI & Power Limited on 10 December 2002 at Kolkata, West Bengal and later changed to Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited on 05 January 2010. The Company is amongst the largest producers of ferro alloys in terms of installed capacity and the fourth-largest player in the sponge iron industry. The Company is engaged in production of long steel products such as Iron Pellets, Sponge Iron, Steel Billets, TMT, Structural Products, and Wire Rods. It offers ferro chrome, ferro manganese, silico manganese, pig iron, angle, channels,beam ,TMT bars, HT billets, special steel billets, sponge iron and iron pellets. It has an integrated steel plant in Odisha and its presence in wind power sector in Maharashtra. It has 3 manufacturing plants,one in Odisha and 2 in West Bengal. The aggregate installed metal capacity of manufacturing plants is 11.60 MTPA. The manufacturing plants include captive power plants with an aggregated installed capacity of 357 MW.Pursuant to Scheme of Amalgamation of Jhawar Metacast & Engineers Pvt. Ltd. and Manush Vinimay Pvt. Ltd. with the Company, as approved by the High Court of Calcutta by Order dated 29 July 2010, the Shareholders of Jhawar Metacast & Engineers Pvt. Ltd. were allotted equity shares of the Company in the ratio of 1:3, and the shareholders of Manush Vinimay Pvt. Ltd. were allotted equity shares of the Company in the ratio of 1:1. Accordingly,1,393,367 Equity Shares were allotted to Subham Capital Private Limited and 1,468,950 Equity Shares were allotted to Subham Buildwell Pvt. Ltd.Pursuant to the scheme of amalgamation of Ponni Trexim Private Limited Eskay Business Private Limited and Nandlal Tie-Up Private Limited with the Company, as approved by the High Court of Calcutta by order dated 11 June 2014, the shareholders of Ponni Trexim Pvt. Ltd. were allotted two Equity Shares of the Company for every five equity shares of Ponni Trexim, the shareholders of Eskay Business Pvt. Ltd. were allotted one Equity Share in the Company for every four equity shares in Eskay Business Pvt. Ltd., and shareholders of Nandlal Tie-Up Pvt. Ltd. were allotted nine Equity Shares in the Company for every four equity shares of Nandlal Tie-up Pvt. Ltd. Accordingly, 1,470,536 Equity Shares were allotted to shareholders of Ponni Trexim Pvt. Ltd., 927,075 Equity Shares were allotted to shreholders of Eskay Business Pvt. Ltd., and 3,245,625 Equity Shares were allotted to shareholders of Nandlal Tie-Up Pvt. Ltd.Pursuant to the scheme of amalgamation, of Inforev Software Private Limited and Amazing Vinimay Private Limited with the Company, as approved by the High Court of Calcutta by order dated 03 October 2016, shareholders of Inforev Software Pvt Ltd. were allotted Equity Shares of the Company in the ratio 1:3 and shareholders of Amazing Vinimay Private Limited were allotted Equity Shares in the Company in the ratio 7:4. Accordingly, 42,333 Equity Shares were allotted to Dorite Tracon Pvt. Ltd., 4,333 Equity Shares were allotted to Parichay Tradelinks Pvt. Ltd., 93,666 Equity Shares were allotted to Brij Bhushan Agarwal, 4,666 Equity Shares were allotted to Kejariwal Mercantiles Company Pvt. Ltd., 3,666 Equity Shares were allotted to Seven Star Trades & Services Pvt. Ltd., 9,000 Equity Shares were allotted to Tulsi Vanijya Pvt. Ltd., 7,333 Equity Shares were allotted to Vaishno Trades & Services Pvt. Ltd., 5,333 Equity Shares were allotted to Vicky Marketing Services Pvt. Ltd., 64,333 Equity Shares were allotted to Narantak Dealcomm Limited, 71,000 Equity Shares were allotted to Subham Capital Private Limited, 6,666 Equity Shares were allotted to Wellman Tie-Up Pvt. Ltd., 9,333 Equity Shares were allotted to Accurate Dealmark Pvt. Ltd., 918,312 Equity Shares were allotted to Sonata Retails Pvt. Ltd., 905,187 Equity Shares were allotted to Sonata Traders Pvt. Ltd., and 940,626 Equity Shares were allotted to Sonata Dealtrade Pvt. Ltd.On 30 March 2017,the company has allotted 375000 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 186 per share on preferential basis.On 20 June 2018,the company has allotted 186888080 bonus equity shares to the shareholders in the ratio of 4:1.As on 31 March 2021,the company has 5 direct subsidiaries and 7 second layer subsidiaries.The company also having 3 associate companies and one joint venture company under its roof.During the year 2021-22, M/s. Damodar Aluminium Private Limited, M/s. Singhbhum Steel & Power Private Limited and M/s. Renaissance Hydro Power Private Limited ceased to be subsidiaries effective from 09 September 2021 respectively. It acquired 90% stake in Shree Venketeshwara Electrocast Pvt Ltd. It commissioned an Aluminium Foil plant at Pakuria, West Bengal. It acquired Kolkata based Ramsarup Industries Limited.On 23rd May, 2022, Shyam Sel and Power Limited (Wholly owned Subsidiary of the Company) had acquired 366000 (60%) Equity Shares of S S Natural Resources Pvt. Ltd. and S S Natural Resources Pvt. Ltd. became a subsidiary of Shyam Sel and Power Limited. 50,00,000 Equity Shares were issued to S S Natural Resources Pvt. Ltd. on 5th May, 2022, by virtue of which, Ramsarup IndustriesLimited became a Wholly-owned subsidiary of S S Natural Resources Pvt. Ltd. Since S S Natural Resources Pvt. Ltd became a subsidiaryof Shyam Sel and Power Limited on 23 May, 2022, therefore, Ramsarup Industries Ltd. became step-down subsidiary of Shyam Sel and Power Limited. On 14 February, 2023, Shyam Sel and Power Limited (Wholly owned Subsidiary of the Company) had acquired 10000(100%) Equity Shares of Shyam Metalics Flat Product Pvt. Ltd. Subsequent to which Shyam Metalics Flat Product Pvt. Ltd. became a subsidiary of Shyam Sel and Power Limited. Shaym Metalics International DMCC was incorporated on 17 August, 2022 in Dubai (UAE) as the Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Shyam Sel and Power Ltd.In 2023, Company increased TMT bar capacity from 904 KTPA to 1674 KTPA following the commissioning of a new mill in Sambalpur. The production capacity of pellet plant in Sambalpur increased by 1200 KTPA.