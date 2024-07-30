AGM 06/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. 30th July, 2024 inter-alia considered and approved 1. Financial Results, 2. Date of AGM and Draft Notice Approval, 3. Approval of Book Closure and Record date, 4. Appointment of Scrutiniser for AGM Evoting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024) Proceedings of 22nd AGM of the Company held through VC/OAVM under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 06/09/2024) Submission of Scrutinizers Report along with the Voting Results under Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/09/2024)