|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|14 May 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|2.7
|27
|Final
|The Board of Directors at its Meeting held today on 14th May, 2024 recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 2.70 per share subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Record date for Final Dividend and AGM E-voting fixed as 30th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
