To The Members of Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "Standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, and based on the consideration of reports of other auditor on the separate financial statements of the Shyam Metalics Employees Welfare Trust (‘ESOP Trust), the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, profit, other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us and on consideration of audit reports of other auditor referred to in the "Other Matters" section below, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No Key Audit Matter How the Key Audit Matter was addressed in our audit 1 Recognition, measurement and presentation of Contingent Liabilities and other litigations: Our audit procedures included the following: Assessment of litigations and related disclosure of contingent liabilities (Refer Note 1C (c) to the standalone financial statements– "Significant accounting judgments, estimates and assumptions - Provisions and contingent liabilities" and Note 40 (c) to the standalone financial statements "Contingent liabilities") as at March 31, 2024. We understood the processes, evaluated the design and implementation of controls and tested the operating effectiveness of the Companys controls over the recording and re-assessment of uncertain legal positions, litigations and contingent liabilities; The Company, in the normal course of business, is contesting various claims and proceedings including matters relating to direct and indirect taxes that arise from time to time. The Company assesses the need to make provision or disclose a contingency on a case to- case basis considering the underlying facts of each such litigation or dispute. This assessment is significant to our audit, to assess adequacy of disclosure or provision in the books of account. We obtained an understanding of the nature of litigations pending against the Company by reading the minutes of the Board of Directors meetings and discussing the developments during the year for key litigations with Senior Management personnel. The accounting and disclosure for contingent liabilities is complex & involves judgment in assessing the outcome of the matter and estimating the potential impact if the outcomes are unfavourable, and the amounts involved are, or can be, material to the standalone financial statements. Considering the amounts, which can be material and involves significant management judgement and estimation, we have identified this as a key audit matter. Verified the completeness of the litigations and claims by examining, on a sample basis, the legal and professional expenses incurred during the year. We performed our assessment on a test basis on the underlying calculations supporting the contingent liabilities/ other significant litigations disclosed in the standalone financial statements; Evaluated the evidence supporting the judgement of the management about possible outcomes and the reasonableness of the assumptions and estimates, used in measuring the probable or possible impact. Involved our internal tax experts to challenge the Management judgement and rationale with respect to tax provisions not made in the books of account or disclosed as contingent liability or cases where outflow of resources is remote and do not warrant any disclosure. We also obtained independent legal confirmations for significant matters from the legal counsels or law firms handling such matters to corroborate managements conclusions.; Evaluated appropriateness and adequacy of the disclosures of the contingent liability made in the Standalone financial statements in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 37 - ‘Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Asset and Ind AS 12 - ‘Income Taxes.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report, Chairmans Statement, Management Discussion and Analysis and report on corporate governance but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Directors Report, Chairmans Statement, Management Discussion and Analysis and report on corporate governance is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Directors Report, Chairmans Statement, Management Discussion and Analysis and report on corporate governance, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance under SA 720 ‘The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information and describe actions applicable in the applicable laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. The respective Management and Board of Directors of the Company and the Trustees of the ESOP Trust are responsible for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and ESOP Trust and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone financial statements, the respective Management and Board of Directors of the Company and the Trustees of the ESOP Trust, are responsible for assessing the Companys / ESOP Trusts ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors / Trustees of the ESOP Trust either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The respective Board of Directors / Trustees of the ESOP Trust are also responsible for overseeing the Companys / ESOP Trusts financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

We give in "Annexure A" a detailed description of Auditors responsibilities for Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements.

Other Matter

(a) The standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023, were audited by another auditor whose report dated May 24, 2023 expressed an unmodified opinion on those statements.

(b) We did not audit the financial statements of the ESOP Trust, whose financial statements reflect total assets of Rs. 47.08 crores as at March 31, 2024, total revenues of Rs. Nil and net cash flows amounting to Rs. Nil crores for the year ended on that date, as considered in the standalone financial statements. These financial statements have been audited by other auditor whose report has been furnished to us by the Management and our opinion on the standalone financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of the ESOP Trust is based solely on the reports of the other auditors.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2 (h) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g)

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) The reservation relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph 2 (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2 (h) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure C".

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer Note 40 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (A) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 49 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(B) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the note 49 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(C) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, and according to the information and explanations provided to us by the Management in this regard nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (A) and (B) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend. [Refer note 18 (j) to the standalone financial statements].

vi. Based on our examination, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, which was enabled, except in respect of certain relevant transactions at application level. Further, we were unable to verify whether the audit trail feature was enabled at the database level in respect of this software, to log any direct data changes.

The audit trail facility, which was enabled at the application level, as reported above, has been operated for relevant transactions recorded throughout the year.

During the course of our examination, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail being tampered with.

3. In our opinion, according to information, explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors is within the limits laid prescribed under Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act and the rules thereunder.

For M S K A & Associates

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration No. 105047W

Dipak Jaiswal

Partner

Membership No. 063682 UDIN: 24063682BKATCV3295

Place: Kolkata Date: May 14, 2024

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report on even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial statements of the ESOP Trust to express an opinion on the standalone financial statements. For the ESOP Trust included in the standalone financial statements, which have been audited by other auditor, such other auditor remain responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audits carried out by them. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore, the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024

Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report

i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment, and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) Property, plant and equipment and right of use assets were physically verified by the management according to a phased programme designed to cover all items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of Property, plant and equipment and right of use assets have been physically verified by Management during the year. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), as disclosed in the standalone financial statements, are held in the name of the Company, except for the following:

Sr. No. Description of Property Gross carrying value ( Rs. in Crores) Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held – Indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in name of Company (also indicate if in dispute) 1 Freehold Land 15.84 Shyam DRI and No 2005-2010 The title deeds are in the erstwhile name of the Company, the Management is yet to get these transferred in the name of the Company 2 Leasehold Land 1.45 Power Limited 2005-2007 3 Freehold Land 9.68 Bhagwan Shaw Yes (*) 2013-2019 Management is yet to get these transferred in the name of the Company 4 Freehold Land 0.31 Kamal Lodha Yes 2007

(*) Bhagwan Shaw was the erstwhile director of the company till 09 November 2022

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceeding has been initiated or pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988, as amended and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ii. (a) The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification, coverage and procedure of such verification is reasonable and appropriate, having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) During the year the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores in aggregate from Banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the standalone financial statements, quarterly returns / statements filed with such Banks/ financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company for the quarter ended 30 June 2023, 30 September 2023 and 31 December 2023.

The Company has not filed quarterly returns / statements with such Banks for the quarter ended March 2024 as on the date of financial statements. Accordingly, we are unable to comment on the filing of returns/ statements and whether they are in agreement with books and accounts of the Company.

iii. (a) According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee, and/or provided security(ies) to other entities.

(A) The details of such loans and guarantee to subsidiaries are as follows:

Guarantees Loans (Rs. in Crores) (Rs. in Crores) Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Subsidiaries 75.05 597.00 Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries - 597.00

During the year the Company has not provided security to any of its subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associates

(B) During the year the Company has not stood any guarantee provided security or advances in the nature of loans to any other entity.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the investments made, guarantees provided and terms and conditions in relation to grant of all loans given are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) The loans are repayable on demand. During the year, the Company has not demanded such loans or interest. Accordingly, in our opinion the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are regular [Refer reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) below].

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date as the loans are repayable on demand and the Company has not demanded such loans.

(e) According to the information explanation provided to us, the loans granted has not been demanded by the Company during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has granted loans repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. The details of the same are as follows:

All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans - Repayable on demand (A) - - 597.00 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) - - - Total (A+B) - - 597.00 Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 0% 0% 100%

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments and guarantees given. The Company has not provided security to which the provisions of section 186 and 186 of the Act apply and accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(iv) of the Order to that extent is not applicable to the Company.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor any amounts which are deemed to be deposits, within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. Also, there are no amounts outstanding as on March 31, 2024, which are in the nature of deposits.

vi. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other statutory dues have not generally been regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities during the year, though delays in deposit have not been serious.

Undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, cess, and other statutory dues in arrears, which were outstanding, as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount Rs. in crores Period to which the amount relates Due Date Date of Payment Department of water resources, Government of Odisha Water Cess 12.03 September 2006 to April 2022 Immediately due Not yet paid

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and examination of records of the Company, details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024, on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount Demanded Rs. in crores Amount Paid Rs. in crores Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 0.30 - 2017-18 to 2019-20 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal 129.47 - 2020-21 to 2021-22 Commissioner of Income Tax Appeal Central Excise Act, 1944 Central Excise 3.88 - 2014-15 to 2016-17 Adjudicating Authority 3.82 - 2005-06 to 2009-10 Adjudicating Authority Customs Act, 1962 Custom Duty 1.95 0.15 2012-13 The Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) 11.44 - 2012-13 Adjudicating Authority Finance Act, 1994(*) Service Tax 0.06 - 2013-14 Adjudicating Authority 0.03 0.00 2015-16 The Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) The GST Act, 2017(*) GST 0.62 - 2017-18 Adjudicating Authority 0.04 0.00 2019-20 Appeal, SBP 1.05 0.05 2017-18 Appeal, West Bengal 1.15 - 2018-19 to 2019-20 Appeal Pending The Orissa Electricity Duty Act Electricity Duty 65.74 6.57 2021-22 Chief Electrical inspector, Government of Odisha, Sambalpur

(*) 0.00 Figure represents value less than Rs. 1 Lakh.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not accounted in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in Income-tax Assessment of the Company. Accordingly, the provision stated under clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, money raised by way of term loans during the year have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised. Refer Note 20 to the standalone financial statements.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from an any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) In our opinion and according to the information explanation given to us, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made preferential allotment of shares during the year and the requirements of Section 42 of the Companies Act, 2013, have been complied with. The amount raised has been used for the purposes for which they were raised. Refer note 18 of the standalone financial statements.

xi. (a) Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year in the course of our audit.

(b) Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit procedures.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xii)(a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We were unable to obtain the internal audit reports of the Company for the quarter ended 31 March 2024, and accordingly, the internal audit reports have been considered by us for the purpose of our audits only to the extent those were made available to us.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 in clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) and accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year and accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3 (xvi) (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any Core Investment Company (as part of its group. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

xvii. Based on the overall review of standalone financial statements, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xviii. There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year, there were no issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditor.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (as disclosed in note 44 to the standalone financial statements), ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our verification, the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, are applicable to the Company. The Company has made the required contributions during the year and there are no unspent amounts which are required to be transferred either to a Fund specified in schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 or to a Special Account as per the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said Clause has been included in the report.

Annexure C to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited

Referred to in paragraph 2(g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) (the "Guidance Note").

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With reference to Standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Other Matter

Our aforesaid report under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements insofar as it relates to the Company but does not include the report of ESOP Trust, as the said reporting on Internal Financial Control is not applicable to the said ESOP Trust.

