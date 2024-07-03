Summary

Gallantt Metal Ltd, a Gallantt Group of Companies, is engaged in the production of iron, steel, and power primarily in India. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Steel and Steel products with power plant and having its manufacturing unit at Kutch in the State of Gujarat. It operates in two segments: Steel and Power. Their products include sponge iron, M.S. billets, re-rolled products (TMT bars), and M.S. bars. The company is having an integrated steel plant in Kutch, Gujarat, to manufacture Sponge Iron, M.S. Billets, Re-Rolled products (QST bars) with a captive power plant with an investment of Rs.220 crores. The project has been installed at an area of 122 acres of land.The manufacturing unit comprises of a Steel melt shop with capacity of 1,76,420 MTPA, Sponge Iron unit with a capacity of 99,000 MTPA, a rolling mill with a capacity of 1,68,300 MTPA and captive power plant with a capacity of 25 MW.Gallantt Metal Ltd, a closely held public limited company, was incorporated in February 2005 at Kolkatta. The company was by Chandra Prakash Agrawal, Dinesh R Agarwal, Nitin Kandoi and P B Mercantiles Pvt Ltd. The company was established with a view to set up a plant in Kutch, Gujarat, for manufacturing Sponge Iron, M.S. Billets, Re- Rolled products (TMT bars) with a captive power plant.In December 29, 2005, the company commenced their phase I commercial operations. In March 7, 2007, the company commissioned the phase-II of the project which was the 25MW Captive Power Plant.

