Gallantt Ispat Ltd. Share Price

342.65
(-4.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open370.35
  • Day's High370.35
  • 52 Wk High401.45
  • Prev. Close360.1
  • Day's Low342.1
  • 52 Wk Low 170
  • Turnover (lac)70.72
  • P/E27.48
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value108.65
  • EPS13.19
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,267.49
  • Div. Yield0.28
Gallantt Ispat Ltd. KEY RATIOS

Gallantt Ispat Ltd. Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

23 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

Gallantt Ispat Ltd. NEWS AND UPDATE

Gallantt Ispat Ltd. SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.93%

Non-Promoter- 0.09%

Institutions: 0.09%

Non-Institutions: 30.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gallantt Ispat Ltd. FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

241.28

241.28

241.28

81.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,209.45

1,983.75

1,841.84

1,824.06

Net Worth

2,450.73

2,225.03

2,083.12

1,905.38

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,007.05

865.04

824.07

616.26

yoy growth (%)

16.41

4.97

33.72

-8.01

Raw materials

-757.52

-703.65

-618.99

-470.28

As % of sales

75.22

81.34

75.11

76.31

Employee costs

-33.03

-29.2

-25.18

-20.23

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

87.97

12.89

69.33

29.77

Depreciation

-15.64

-14.15

-14.96

-16.85

Tax paid

-31.19

-5.4

-20

-3.13

Working capital

499.49

-32

19.3

-15.8

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.41

4.97

33.72

-8.01

Op profit growth

244

-62.51

66.66

-21.15

EBIT growth

407.07

-74.61

110.46

-29.1

Net profit growth

658.93

-84.83

85.17

-35.93

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,227.12

4,056.7

3,017.38

1,007.05

865.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,227.12

4,056.7

3,017.38

1,007.05

865.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.85

3.27

53.61

2.31

1.14

Gallantt Ispat Ltd. Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gallantt Ispat Ltd.

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Chandra Prakash Agrawal

Whole-time Director

Dinesh Kumar Raghubir Prasad Agarwal

Director

Nitin M Kandoi

Independent Director

Jyotirindra Nath Dey

Independent Director

Ashtbhuja Prasad Srivastava

Company Secretary

Arnab Banerji

Addtnl Independent Director

Nishi Agrawal

Additional Whole time Director

Prashant Jalan

Whole Time Director

Nitin Mahavir Prasad Kandoi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gallantt Ispat Ltd.

Summary

Gallantt Metal Ltd, a Gallantt Group of Companies, is engaged in the production of iron, steel, and power primarily in India. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Steel and Steel products with power plant and having its manufacturing unit at Kutch in the State of Gujarat. It operates in two segments: Steel and Power. Their products include sponge iron, M.S. billets, re-rolled products (TMT bars), and M.S. bars. The company is having an integrated steel plant in Kutch, Gujarat, to manufacture Sponge Iron, M.S. Billets, Re-Rolled products (QST bars) with a captive power plant with an investment of Rs.220 crores. The project has been installed at an area of 122 acres of land.The manufacturing unit comprises of a Steel melt shop with capacity of 1,76,420 MTPA, Sponge Iron unit with a capacity of 99,000 MTPA, a rolling mill with a capacity of 1,68,300 MTPA and captive power plant with a capacity of 25 MW.Gallantt Metal Ltd, a closely held public limited company, was incorporated in February 2005 at Kolkatta. The company was by Chandra Prakash Agrawal, Dinesh R Agarwal, Nitin Kandoi and P B Mercantiles Pvt Ltd. The company was established with a view to set up a plant in Kutch, Gujarat, for manufacturing Sponge Iron, M.S. Billets, Re- Rolled products (TMT bars) with a captive power plant.In December 29, 2005, the company commenced their phase I commercial operations. In March 7, 2007, the company commissioned the phase-II of the project which was the 25MW Captive Power Plant.
Company FAQs

What is the Gallantt Ispat Ltd. share price today?

The Gallantt Ispat Ltd. shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹342.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gallantt Ispat Ltd.?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gallantt Ispat Ltd. is ₹8267.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gallantt Ispat Ltd.?

The PE and PB ratios of Gallantt Ispat Ltd. is 27.48 and 3.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gallantt Ispat Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gallantt Ispat Ltd. stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gallantt Ispat Ltd. is ₹170 and ₹401.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gallantt Ispat Ltd.?

Gallantt Ispat Ltd.'s CAGR for 5 Years at 57.76%, 3 Years at 69.88%, 1 Year at 100.89%, 6 Month at -4.00%, 3 Month at 1.88% and 1 Month at -5.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gallantt Ispat Ltd.?

The shareholding pattern of Gallantt Ispat Ltd. is as follows:
Promoters - 68.93 %
Institutions - 0.09 %
Public - 30.98 %

