SectorSteel
Open₹370.35
Prev. Close₹360.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹70.72
Day's High₹370.35
Day's Low₹342.1
52 Week's High₹401.45
52 Week's Low₹170
Book Value₹108.65
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,267.49
P/E27.48
EPS13.19
Divi. Yield0.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
241.28
241.28
241.28
81.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,209.45
1,983.75
1,841.84
1,824.06
Net Worth
2,450.73
2,225.03
2,083.12
1,905.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,007.05
865.04
824.07
616.26
yoy growth (%)
16.41
4.97
33.72
-8.01
Raw materials
-757.52
-703.65
-618.99
-470.28
As % of sales
75.22
81.34
75.11
76.31
Employee costs
-33.03
-29.2
-25.18
-20.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
87.97
12.89
69.33
29.77
Depreciation
-15.64
-14.15
-14.96
-16.85
Tax paid
-31.19
-5.4
-20
-3.13
Working capital
499.49
-32
19.3
-15.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.41
4.97
33.72
-8.01
Op profit growth
244
-62.51
66.66
-21.15
EBIT growth
407.07
-74.61
110.46
-29.1
Net profit growth
658.93
-84.83
85.17
-35.93
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,227.12
4,056.7
3,017.38
1,007.05
865.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,227.12
4,056.7
3,017.38
1,007.05
865.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.85
3.27
53.61
2.31
1.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Chandra Prakash Agrawal
Whole-time Director
Dinesh Kumar Raghubir Prasad Agarwal
Director
Nitin M Kandoi
Independent Director
Jyotirindra Nath Dey
Independent Director
Ashtbhuja Prasad Srivastava
Company Secretary
Arnab Banerji
Addtnl Independent Director
Nishi Agrawal
Additional Whole time Director
Prashant Jalan
Whole Time Director
Nitin Mahavir Prasad Kandoi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Gallantt Metal Ltd, a Gallantt Group of Companies, is engaged in the production of iron, steel, and power primarily in India. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Steel and Steel products with power plant and having its manufacturing unit at Kutch in the State of Gujarat. It operates in two segments: Steel and Power. Their products include sponge iron, M.S. billets, re-rolled products (TMT bars), and M.S. bars. The company is having an integrated steel plant in Kutch, Gujarat, to manufacture Sponge Iron, M.S. Billets, Re-Rolled products (QST bars) with a captive power plant with an investment of Rs.220 crores. The project has been installed at an area of 122 acres of land.The manufacturing unit comprises of a Steel melt shop with capacity of 1,76,420 MTPA, Sponge Iron unit with a capacity of 99,000 MTPA, a rolling mill with a capacity of 1,68,300 MTPA and captive power plant with a capacity of 25 MW.Gallantt Metal Ltd, a closely held public limited company, was incorporated in February 2005 at Kolkatta. The company was by Chandra Prakash Agrawal, Dinesh R Agarwal, Nitin Kandoi and P B Mercantiles Pvt Ltd. The company was established with a view to set up a plant in Kutch, Gujarat, for manufacturing Sponge Iron, M.S. Billets, Re- Rolled products (TMT bars) with a captive power plant.In December 29, 2005, the company commenced their phase I commercial operations. In March 7, 2007, the company commissioned the phase-II of the project which was the 25MW Captive Power Plant.
The Gallantt Ispat Ltd. shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹342.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gallantt Ispat Ltd. is ₹8267.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gallantt Ispat Ltd. is 27.48 and 3.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gallantt Ispat Ltd. stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gallantt Ispat Ltd. is ₹170 and ₹401.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gallantt Ispat Ltd.'s CAGR for 5 Years at 57.76%, 3 Years at 69.88%, 1 Year at 100.89%, 6 Month at -4.00%, 3 Month at 1.88% and 1 Month at -5.82%.
