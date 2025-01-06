iifl-logo-icon 1
Gallantt Ispat Ltd. Cash Flow Statement

342.65
(-4.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

87.97

12.89

69.33

29.77

Depreciation

-15.64

-14.15

-14.96

-16.85

Tax paid

-31.19

-5.4

-20

-3.13

Working capital

499.49

-32

19.3

-15.8

Other operating items

Operating

540.63

-38.66

53.66

-6

Capital expenditure

1,271.5

2.22

1.66

-94.4

Free cash flow

1,812.13

-36.44

55.33

-100.4

Equity raised

2,172.44

728.6

565.24

496.73

Investing

17.56

-0.05

0.05

0

Financing

435.57

68.06

-19.48

12.05

Dividends paid

0

0

2.03

0

Net in cash

4,437.7

760.15

603.18

408.37

