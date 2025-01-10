Gallantt Ispat Ltd. Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
241.28
241.28
241.28
81.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,209.45
1,983.75
1,841.84
1,824.06
Net Worth
2,450.73
2,225.03
2,083.12
1,905.38
Minority Interest
Debt
461.91
537.74
386.56
388.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
172.35
141.15
79.68
63.38
Total Liabilities
3,084.99
2,903.92
2,549.36
2,357.09
Fixed Assets
2,015.66
1,938.36
1,811.03
1,624.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
52.03
1.62
1.43
60.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
67.81
68.58
63.34
58.81
Networking Capital
937.19
884.03
660.18
602.19
Inventories
438.88
432.84
331.39
241.42
Inventory Days
87.5
Sundry Debtors
109.09
137.36
157.03
132.75
Debtor Days
48.11
Other Current Assets
507.58
427.33
374.7
370.8
Sundry Creditors
-58.45
-64.48
-157.58
-78.35
Creditor Days
28.39
Other Current Liabilities
-59.91
-49.02
-45.35
-64.43
Cash
12.31
11.32
13.38
11.53
Total Assets
3,085
2,903.91
2,549.36
2,357.1
No Record Found
