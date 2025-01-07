Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,007.05
865.04
824.07
616.26
yoy growth (%)
16.41
4.97
33.72
-8.01
Raw materials
-757.52
-703.65
-618.99
-470.28
As % of sales
75.22
81.34
75.11
76.31
Employee costs
-33.03
-29.2
-25.18
-20.23
As % of sales
3.27
3.37
3.05
3.28
Other costs
-105.47
-99.91
-93.78
-74.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.47
11.55
11.38
12.02
Operating profit
111.02
32.27
86.1
51.66
OPM
11.02
3.73
10.44
8.38
Depreciation
-15.64
-14.15
-14.96
-16.85
Interest expense
-9.71
-6.37
-6.56
-6.28
Other income
2.31
1.14
4.76
1.24
Profit before tax
87.97
12.89
69.33
29.77
Taxes
-31.19
-5.4
-20
-3.13
Tax rate
-35.45
-41.95
-28.84
-10.53
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
56.78
7.48
49.33
26.64
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
56.78
7.48
49.33
26.64
yoy growth (%)
658.93
-84.83
85.17
-35.93
NPM
5.63
0.86
5.98
4.32
