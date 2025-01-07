iifl-logo-icon 1
Gallantt Ispat Ltd. Profit & Loss Statement

339.55
(-0.90%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,007.05

865.04

824.07

616.26

yoy growth (%)

16.41

4.97

33.72

-8.01

Raw materials

-757.52

-703.65

-618.99

-470.28

As % of sales

75.22

81.34

75.11

76.31

Employee costs

-33.03

-29.2

-25.18

-20.23

As % of sales

3.27

3.37

3.05

3.28

Other costs

-105.47

-99.91

-93.78

-74.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.47

11.55

11.38

12.02

Operating profit

111.02

32.27

86.1

51.66

OPM

11.02

3.73

10.44

8.38

Depreciation

-15.64

-14.15

-14.96

-16.85

Interest expense

-9.71

-6.37

-6.56

-6.28

Other income

2.31

1.14

4.76

1.24

Profit before tax

87.97

12.89

69.33

29.77

Taxes

-31.19

-5.4

-20

-3.13

Tax rate

-35.45

-41.95

-28.84

-10.53

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

56.78

7.48

49.33

26.64

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

56.78

7.48

49.33

26.64

yoy growth (%)

658.93

-84.83

85.17

-35.93

NPM

5.63

0.86

5.98

4.32

