AGM 30/09/2024 Submission of the proceedings of 20th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company held on Monday, September 30, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Submission of outcome of the 20th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company held on 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 1/10/2024)