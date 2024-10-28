|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|Gallantt Ispat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Submission of financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|Gallantt Ispat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and approve other matters Submission of unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 May 2024
|24 Apr 2024
|Gallantt Ispat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Audited Annual Accounts and notes thereon for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 3. Recommend dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 31st March 2024. Audited Results & Final Dividend (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 24/04/2024) In continuation to our prior intimation dated April 24, 2024 relating to the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 02, 2024 at 3:30 PM, this is to inform you that the said Board Meeting is rescheduled at 9:00 AM instead of 3:30 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/04/2024) Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting for Approval of Financial Results for quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 and recommendation of Final Dividend. Submission of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Mar 2024
|30 Mar 2024
|Board Meeting held to take on record completion of tenure of Independent Director Mr. Jyotirindra Nath Dey and reconstitution of Committees of the Board. Intimation regarding completion of tenure of Mr. Jyotirindra Nath Dey as an Independent Director of the Company.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.