Gallantt Ispat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Audited Annual Accounts and notes thereon for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 3. Recommend dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 31st March 2024. Audited Results & Final Dividend (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 24/04/2024) In continuation to our prior intimation dated April 24, 2024 relating to the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 02, 2024 at 3:30 PM, this is to inform you that the said Board Meeting is rescheduled at 9:00 AM instead of 3:30 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/04/2024) Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting for Approval of Financial Results for quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 and recommendation of Final Dividend. Submission of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024)