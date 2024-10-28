iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gallantt Ispat Ltd. Board Meeting

322
(1.42%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:49:33 AM

Gallantt Ispat L CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
Gallantt Ispat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Submission of financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/10/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Gallantt Ispat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and approve other matters Submission of unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting2 May 202424 Apr 2024
Gallantt Ispat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Audited Annual Accounts and notes thereon for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 3. Recommend dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 31st March 2024. Audited Results & Final Dividend (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 24/04/2024) In continuation to our prior intimation dated April 24, 2024 relating to the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 02, 2024 at 3:30 PM, this is to inform you that the said Board Meeting is rescheduled at 9:00 AM instead of 3:30 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/04/2024) Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting for Approval of Financial Results for quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 and recommendation of Final Dividend. Submission of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024)
Board Meeting30 Mar 202430 Mar 2024
Board Meeting held to take on record completion of tenure of Independent Director Mr. Jyotirindra Nath Dey and reconstitution of Committees of the Board. Intimation regarding completion of tenure of Mr. Jyotirindra Nath Dey as an Independent Director of the Company.

Gallantt Ispat L: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gallantt Ispat Ltd.

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.