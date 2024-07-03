Gallantt Ispat Ltd. Summary

Gallantt Metal Ltd, a Gallantt Group of Companies, is engaged in the production of iron, steel, and power primarily in India. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Steel and Steel products with power plant and having its manufacturing unit at Kutch in the State of Gujarat. It operates in two segments: Steel and Power. Their products include sponge iron, M.S. billets, re-rolled products (TMT bars), and M.S. bars. The company is having an integrated steel plant in Kutch, Gujarat, to manufacture Sponge Iron, M.S. Billets, Re-Rolled products (QST bars) with a captive power plant with an investment of Rs.220 crores. The project has been installed at an area of 122 acres of land.The manufacturing unit comprises of a Steel melt shop with capacity of 1,76,420 MTPA, Sponge Iron unit with a capacity of 99,000 MTPA, a rolling mill with a capacity of 1,68,300 MTPA and captive power plant with a capacity of 25 MW.Gallantt Metal Ltd, a closely held public limited company, was incorporated in February 2005 at Kolkatta. The company was by Chandra Prakash Agrawal, Dinesh R Agarwal, Nitin Kandoi and P B Mercantiles Pvt Ltd. The company was established with a view to set up a plant in Kutch, Gujarat, for manufacturing Sponge Iron, M.S. Billets, Re- Rolled products (TMT bars) with a captive power plant.In December 29, 2005, the company commenced their phase I commercial operations. In March 7, 2007, the company commissioned the phase-II of the project which was the 25MW Captive Power Plant. During the year 2009-10, the company took various strategic initiatives to improve their volumes and profitability. They expanded their market to sell production within the state of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.The company has acquired a land of 106 acres for the expansion plan at Koppal in Karnataka. The company proposes to set up Steel and Power projects in the acquired land.Honorable National Company Law Tribunal, Kolkata Bench and Honorable National Company Law Tribunal, New Delhi Bench, vide their orders dated September 22, 2021 and May 20, 2022 respectively, approved the Scheme of Amalgamation providing for Slump Sale of 18 MW Power Plant of Gallantt Ispat Limited to Gallantt Metal Limited and thereafter Gallantt Ispat Limited (GIL), AAR Commercial Company Limited, Hipoline Commerce Private Limited, Lexi Exports Private Limited and Richie Credit and Finance Private Limited (Transferor Companies) amalgamated with Gallantt Metal Limited (GML) (Transferee Company) and their respective shareholders and creditors.Gallantt Ispat Limited (Transferor Company) was Associate of the Company which amalgamated with the Company and consequent upon the said amalgamation, Gallantt Ispat Limited (Transferor Company) ceased to exist as an Associate. The Company acquired the entire shareholding of M/s. Gallantt Metalliks Limited by investing Rs 18,00,000/- to make M/s. Gallantt Metalliks Limited as a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company effective on May 10, 2022.