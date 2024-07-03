SectorSteel
Open₹43.59
Prev. Close₹43.44
Turnover(Lac.)₹815.02
Day's High₹43.69
Day's Low₹41.96
52 Week's High₹73.7
52 Week's Low₹42.5
Book Value₹48.95
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12,311.48
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2,930.61
2,930.61
0
0.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12,557.65
14,117.97
17,048.58
-0.06
Net Worth
15,488.26
17,048.58
17,048.58
0
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
CMD & Director (Finance)
Amitava Mukherjee
Nominee (Govt)
Sukriti Likhi
Nominee (Govt)
ABHIJIT NARENDRA
Director (Commercial)
Vishwanath Suresh
Director (Technical)
Vinay Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aniket Kulshreshtha
Nominee (Govt)
SUBODH KUMAR SINGH
Director (Production)
Joydeep Dasgupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by NMDC Steel Ltd
Summary
NMDC Steel Ltd is a Govt. Company under administrative control of Ministry of Steel, Govt. of India. The Company was incorporated as a subsidiary of NMDC Ltd on 2nd January, 2015. It owns and operates the state of the art 3.0 MTPA steel plant at Nagarnar, Chhattisgarh. The 220KV GIS (Gas Insulated Switch) main receiving sub-station was started in March, 2018, followed by power supply to the Sinter Plant. The Company commissioned Coke Oven Battery No 1 in October, 2022 along with By Product Plants & Part of Raw Material Handling. Coke Oven Battery No 2 was put to operations from 24.04.2023. Sinter Plant was put on hot trails on 19.04.2023. Central Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) was made operational since 01.04.2023. Oxygen Plant Stream No. 2 was put on operation from 21.04.2023. Further, the Company commenced trail production of Hot Rolled Coils from its Rolling Mill on 30 June, 2023. Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement between NMDC Limited (Demerged Company) and the Company, for the Demerger between NMDC Limited (Demerged Company) and NMDC Steel Limited, the business of NMDC Iron & Steel Plant at Nagarnar was transferred from NMDC Limited and vested into the Company effective from October 13, 2022. 2,93,06,05,850 Equity shares got listed effective from February 20, 2023 through the Scheme of Arrangement.
Read More
The NMDC Steel Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹42.01 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NMDC Steel Ltd is ₹12311.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of NMDC Steel Ltd is 0 and 0.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NMDC Steel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NMDC Steel Ltd is ₹42.5 and ₹73.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
NMDC Steel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -13.81%, 6 Month at -24.71%, 3 Month at -17.38% and 1 Month at -9.97%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.