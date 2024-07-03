iifl-logo-icon 1
NMDC Steel Ltd Share Price

42.01
(-3.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:59:58 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open43.59
  • Day's High43.69
  • 52 Wk High73.7
  • Prev. Close43.44
  • Day's Low41.96
  • 52 Wk Low 42.5
  • Turnover (lac)815.02
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value48.95
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12,311.48
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

NMDC Steel Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

43.59

Prev. Close

43.44

Turnover(Lac.)

815.02

Day's High

43.69

Day's Low

41.96

52 Week's High

73.7

52 Week's Low

42.5

Book Value

48.95

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12,311.48

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

NMDC Steel Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

NMDC Steel Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

NMDC Steel Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:23 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.79%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.79%

Non-Promoter- 20.63%

Institutions: 20.63%

Non-Institutions: 18.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

NMDC Steel Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2,930.61

2,930.61

0

0.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12,557.65

14,117.97

17,048.58

-0.06

Net Worth

15,488.26

17,048.58

17,048.58

0

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

NMDC Steel Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT NMDC Steel Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

CMD & Director (Finance)

Amitava Mukherjee

Nominee (Govt)

Sukriti Likhi

Nominee (Govt)

ABHIJIT NARENDRA

Director (Commercial)

Vishwanath Suresh

Director (Technical)

Vinay Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aniket Kulshreshtha

Nominee (Govt)

SUBODH KUMAR SINGH

Director (Production)

Joydeep Dasgupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by NMDC Steel Ltd

Summary

NMDC Steel Ltd is a Govt. Company under administrative control of Ministry of Steel, Govt. of India. The Company was incorporated as a subsidiary of NMDC Ltd on 2nd January, 2015. It owns and operates the state of the art 3.0 MTPA steel plant at Nagarnar, Chhattisgarh. The 220KV GIS (Gas Insulated Switch) main receiving sub-station was started in March, 2018, followed by power supply to the Sinter Plant. The Company commissioned Coke Oven Battery No 1 in October, 2022 along with By Product Plants & Part of Raw Material Handling. Coke Oven Battery No 2 was put to operations from 24.04.2023. Sinter Plant was put on hot trails on 19.04.2023. Central Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) was made operational since 01.04.2023. Oxygen Plant Stream No. 2 was put on operation from 21.04.2023. Further, the Company commenced trail production of Hot Rolled Coils from its Rolling Mill on 30 June, 2023. Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement between NMDC Limited (Demerged Company) and the Company, for the Demerger between NMDC Limited (Demerged Company) and NMDC Steel Limited, the business of NMDC Iron & Steel Plant at Nagarnar was transferred from NMDC Limited and vested into the Company effective from October 13, 2022. 2,93,06,05,850 Equity shares got listed effective from February 20, 2023 through the Scheme of Arrangement.
Company FAQs

What is the NMDC Steel Ltd share price today?

The NMDC Steel Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹42.01 today.

What is the Market Cap of NMDC Steel Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NMDC Steel Ltd is ₹12311.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of NMDC Steel Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of NMDC Steel Ltd is 0 and 0.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of NMDC Steel Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NMDC Steel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NMDC Steel Ltd is ₹42.5 and ₹73.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of NMDC Steel Ltd?

NMDC Steel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -13.81%, 6 Month at -24.71%, 3 Month at -17.38% and 1 Month at -9.97%.

What is the shareholding pattern of NMDC Steel Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of NMDC Steel Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.79 %
Institutions - 20.63 %
Public - 18.57 %

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

