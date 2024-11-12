|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|NMDC Steel Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|NMDC Steel Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited financial results for quarter ended 30.06.2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|NMDC Steel Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 21/05/2024 has been revised to 27/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 21/05/2024 has been revised to 27/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/05/2024) Audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|NMDC Steel Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for quarter ended 31st December 2023. Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.02.2024)
