NMDC Steel Ltd Board Meeting

41
(0.39%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:06 PM

NMDC Steel CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
NMDC Steel Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
NMDC Steel Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited financial results for quarter ended 30.06.2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202410 May 2024
NMDC Steel Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 21/05/2024 has been revised to 27/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 21/05/2024 has been revised to 27/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/05/2024) Audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
NMDC Steel Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for quarter ended 31st December 2023. Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.02.2024)

NMDC Steel: Related News

No Record Found

