NMDC Steel Ltd Balance Sheet

40.11
(-1.47%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:34:54 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2,930.61

2,930.61

0

0.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12,557.65

14,117.97

17,048.58

-0.06

Net Worth

15,488.26

17,048.58

17,048.58

0

Minority Interest

Debt

6,661.91

3,841.88

1,690.85

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1,648.92

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

23,799.09

20,890.46

18,739.43

0

Fixed Assets

21,487.77

20,663.72

18,170.44

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

2,298.98

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-708.98

-1,285.91

568.17

0

Inventories

3,703.42

859.54

39.68

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

37.01

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2,768.74

2,532.3

2,293.56

0

Sundry Creditors

-3,956.46

-1,229.52

-1,050.5

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3,261.69

-3,448.23

-714.57

0

Cash

721.32

1,512.65

0.82

0

Total Assets

23,799.09

20,890.46

18,739.43

0

