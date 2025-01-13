NMDC Steel Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2,930.61
2,930.61
0
0.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12,557.65
14,117.97
17,048.58
-0.06
Net Worth
15,488.26
17,048.58
17,048.58
0
Minority Interest
Debt
6,661.91
3,841.88
1,690.85
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1,648.92
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
23,799.09
20,890.46
18,739.43
0
Fixed Assets
21,487.77
20,663.72
18,170.44
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2,298.98
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-708.98
-1,285.91
568.17
0
Inventories
3,703.42
859.54
39.68
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
37.01
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2,768.74
2,532.3
2,293.56
0
Sundry Creditors
-3,956.46
-1,229.52
-1,050.5
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3,261.69
-3,448.23
-714.57
0
Cash
721.32
1,512.65
0.82
0
Total Assets
23,799.09
20,890.46
18,739.43
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.