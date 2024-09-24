|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|24 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|AGM 24/09/2024 Proceedings of 9th AGM of NMDC Steel Limited held on 24.09.2024 are attached herewith. Voting results of 9th AGM of NMDC Steel Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.09.2024) Minutes of 9th AGM of NMDC Steel Limited are attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.10.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.