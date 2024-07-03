NMDC Steel Ltd Summary

NMDC Steel Ltd is a Govt. Company under administrative control of Ministry of Steel, Govt. of India. The Company was incorporated as a subsidiary of NMDC Ltd on 2nd January, 2015. It owns and operates the state of the art 3.0 MTPA steel plant at Nagarnar, Chhattisgarh. The 220KV GIS (Gas Insulated Switch) main receiving sub-station was started in March, 2018, followed by power supply to the Sinter Plant. The Company commissioned Coke Oven Battery No 1 in October, 2022 along with By Product Plants & Part of Raw Material Handling. Coke Oven Battery No 2 was put to operations from 24.04.2023. Sinter Plant was put on hot trails on 19.04.2023. Central Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) was made operational since 01.04.2023. Oxygen Plant Stream No. 2 was put on operation from 21.04.2023. Further, the Company commenced trail production of Hot Rolled Coils from its Rolling Mill on 30 June, 2023. Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement between NMDC Limited (Demerged Company) and the Company, for the Demerger between NMDC Limited (Demerged Company) and NMDC Steel Limited, the business of NMDC Iron & Steel Plant at Nagarnar was transferred from NMDC Limited and vested into the Company effective from October 13, 2022. 2,93,06,05,850 Equity shares got listed effective from February 20, 2023 through the Scheme of Arrangement.