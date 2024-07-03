Summary

Rajratan Global Wire Company Limited along with its wholly owned subsidiary, M/s. Rajratan Thai Wire Company Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of tyre bead wire. In addition, the Company has a wind mill located in India for generation of electricity.The Company has a modern factory at Pithampur, 25 Km from Indore, a prominent industrial city in Central India. With state of the art plant, it produces high value steel wires with precise product characteristics.The company incorporated in year 1988. In a short span of time RGWL has achieved leadership position in Tyre Bead Wire business in India having a global scale of operation & to take the tradition of quality & excellence further, RGWL has formed a 100% subsidiary company Rajratan Thai Wire Co. Ltd. (RTWL) and started an ultra modern facility to produce Automotive Tyre Bead Wire in Thailand. During the year 2016-17, Rajratan Global Wire Company Limited (the Holding Company) acquired all the shares of M/s Cee Cee Engineering Industries Pvt. Ltd. (CCEIPL), on 15th August 2016 making it a Wholly Owned Subsidiary(WOS) of the company. Further, the erstwhile Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Cee Cee Engineering Industries Pvt. Ltd., (CCEIPL), was merged with the Holding Company vide order dated 16th January 2018 of the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench with 1st April 2017 as the Appointed Date. Consequently, all the assets and liabilities of the WOS stood merged with the Holding Company as on

