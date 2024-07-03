iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajratan Global Wire Ltd Share Price

462
(-3.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:29:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open479
  • Day's High481.75
  • 52 Wk High816.75
  • Prev. Close480.3
  • Day's Low461.15
  • 52 Wk Low 478.3
  • Turnover (lac)162.25
  • P/E44.42
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value73.8
  • EPS10.81
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,345.62
  • Div. Yield0.42
Rajratan Global Wire Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

479

Prev. Close

480.3

Turnover(Lac.)

162.25

Day's High

481.75

Day's Low

461.15

52 Week's High

816.75

52 Week's Low

478.3

Book Value

73.8

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,345.62

P/E

44.42

EPS

10.81

Divi. Yield

0.42

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd Corporate Action

8 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

8 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Jul, 2024

22 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 23 Jul, 2024

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:46 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.13%

Non-Promoter- 8.52%

Institutions: 8.52%

Non-Institutions: 26.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.15

10.15

10.15

10.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

341.81

296.02

235.28

174.53

Net Worth

351.96

306.17

245.43

184.68

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

539.87

337.45

286.14

314.55

yoy growth (%)

59.98

17.93

-9.03

44.04

Raw materials

-324.92

-208.19

-170.34

-216.39

As % of sales

60.18

61.69

59.53

68.79

Employee costs

-19.62

-15.06

-14.75

-13.22

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

89.99

47.46

32.79

24.18

Depreciation

-8.12

-6.66

-5.34

-3.9

Tax paid

-21.26

-10.49

-9.69

-5.5

Working capital

1.28

22.86

4.49

-2.6

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

59.98

17.93

-9.03

44.04

Op profit growth

73.87

37.13

34.31

79.87

EBIT growth

80.27

34.84

29.76

84.86

Net profit growth

85.9

60.04

23.6

112.51

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

890.45

895.37

892.86

546.54

480.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

890.45

895.37

892.86

546.54

480.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.4

3.31

2

1.63

1.17

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rajratan Global Wire Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Abhishek Dalmia

Chairman & Managing Director

Sunil Chordia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

SHUBHAM JAIN

Independent Director

Rajesh Mittal

Executive Director

Yashovardhan Chordia

Independent Director

Sanjeev Sood

Independent Director

Alka Arora

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rajratan Global Wire Ltd

Summary

Rajratan Global Wire Company Limited along with its wholly owned subsidiary, M/s. Rajratan Thai Wire Company Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of tyre bead wire. In addition, the Company has a wind mill located in India for generation of electricity.The Company has a modern factory at Pithampur, 25 Km from Indore, a prominent industrial city in Central India. With state of the art plant, it produces high value steel wires with precise product characteristics.The company incorporated in year 1988. In a short span of time RGWL has achieved leadership position in Tyre Bead Wire business in India having a global scale of operation & to take the tradition of quality & excellence further, RGWL has formed a 100% subsidiary company Rajratan Thai Wire Co. Ltd. (RTWL) and started an ultra modern facility to produce Automotive Tyre Bead Wire in Thailand. During the year 2016-17, Rajratan Global Wire Company Limited (the Holding Company) acquired all the shares of M/s Cee Cee Engineering Industries Pvt. Ltd. (CCEIPL), on 15th August 2016 making it a Wholly Owned Subsidiary(WOS) of the company. Further, the erstwhile Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Cee Cee Engineering Industries Pvt. Ltd., (CCEIPL), was merged with the Holding Company vide order dated 16th January 2018 of the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench with 1st April 2017 as the Appointed Date. Consequently, all the assets and liabilities of the WOS stood merged with the Holding Company as on
Company FAQs

What is the Rajratan Global Wire Ltd share price today?

The Rajratan Global Wire Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹462 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rajratan Global Wire Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajratan Global Wire Ltd is ₹2345.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rajratan Global Wire Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rajratan Global Wire Ltd is 44.42 and 6.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rajratan Global Wire Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajratan Global Wire Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajratan Global Wire Ltd is ₹478.3 and ₹816.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rajratan Global Wire Ltd?

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 66.73%, 3 Years at 5.14%, 1 Year at -37.90%, 6 Month at -18.14%, 3 Month at -12.62% and 1 Month at -3.87%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rajratan Global Wire Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rajratan Global Wire Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.14 %
Institutions - 8.52 %
Public - 26.34 %

