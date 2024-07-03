Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹479
Prev. Close₹480.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹162.25
Day's High₹481.75
Day's Low₹461.15
52 Week's High₹816.75
52 Week's Low₹478.3
Book Value₹73.8
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,345.62
P/E44.42
EPS10.81
Divi. Yield0.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.15
10.15
10.15
10.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
341.81
296.02
235.28
174.53
Net Worth
351.96
306.17
245.43
184.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
539.87
337.45
286.14
314.55
yoy growth (%)
59.98
17.93
-9.03
44.04
Raw materials
-324.92
-208.19
-170.34
-216.39
As % of sales
60.18
61.69
59.53
68.79
Employee costs
-19.62
-15.06
-14.75
-13.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
89.99
47.46
32.79
24.18
Depreciation
-8.12
-6.66
-5.34
-3.9
Tax paid
-21.26
-10.49
-9.69
-5.5
Working capital
1.28
22.86
4.49
-2.6
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
59.98
17.93
-9.03
44.04
Op profit growth
73.87
37.13
34.31
79.87
EBIT growth
80.27
34.84
29.76
84.86
Net profit growth
85.9
60.04
23.6
112.51
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
890.45
895.37
892.86
546.54
480.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
890.45
895.37
892.86
546.54
480.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.4
3.31
2
1.63
1.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Abhishek Dalmia
Chairman & Managing Director
Sunil Chordia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
SHUBHAM JAIN
Independent Director
Rajesh Mittal
Executive Director
Yashovardhan Chordia
Independent Director
Sanjeev Sood
Independent Director
Alka Arora
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rajratan Global Wire Ltd
Summary
Rajratan Global Wire Company Limited along with its wholly owned subsidiary, M/s. Rajratan Thai Wire Company Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of tyre bead wire. In addition, the Company has a wind mill located in India for generation of electricity.The Company has a modern factory at Pithampur, 25 Km from Indore, a prominent industrial city in Central India. With state of the art plant, it produces high value steel wires with precise product characteristics.The company incorporated in year 1988. In a short span of time RGWL has achieved leadership position in Tyre Bead Wire business in India having a global scale of operation & to take the tradition of quality & excellence further, RGWL has formed a 100% subsidiary company Rajratan Thai Wire Co. Ltd. (RTWL) and started an ultra modern facility to produce Automotive Tyre Bead Wire in Thailand. During the year 2016-17, Rajratan Global Wire Company Limited (the Holding Company) acquired all the shares of M/s Cee Cee Engineering Industries Pvt. Ltd. (CCEIPL), on 15th August 2016 making it a Wholly Owned Subsidiary(WOS) of the company. Further, the erstwhile Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Cee Cee Engineering Industries Pvt. Ltd., (CCEIPL), was merged with the Holding Company vide order dated 16th January 2018 of the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench with 1st April 2017 as the Appointed Date. Consequently, all the assets and liabilities of the WOS stood merged with the Holding Company as on
The Rajratan Global Wire Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹462 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajratan Global Wire Ltd is ₹2345.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rajratan Global Wire Ltd is 44.42 and 6.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajratan Global Wire Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajratan Global Wire Ltd is ₹478.3 and ₹816.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rajratan Global Wire Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 66.73%, 3 Years at 5.14%, 1 Year at -37.90%, 6 Month at -18.14%, 3 Month at -12.62% and 1 Month at -3.87%.
