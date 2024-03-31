|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|8 Jul 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|Annual Report for Financial Year ended on 31.03.2024 The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 24th July 2024 to 30th July 2024 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and payment of dividend. Corporate Action - Book Closure
