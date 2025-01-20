Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
63.36
13.81
39.36
21.58
Op profit growth
97.14
35.41
104.13
-18.69
EBIT growth
111.03
39.47
87.3
-15.25
Net profit growth
134.01
60.8
93.02
-9.43
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
20.33
16.85
14.16
9.66
EBIT margin
18.82
14.57
11.89
8.84
Net profit margin
13.92
9.72
6.88
4.96
RoCE
38.74
22.4
20.71
14.5
RoNW
10.95
6.64
5.72
4.04
RoA
7.16
3.73
2.99
2.03
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
24.5
52.34
32.56
39.27
Dividend per share
2
8
2
1.5
Cash EPS
21.43
38.43
20.63
21.55
Book value per share
67.15
223.09
170.84
264.37
Valuation ratios
P/E
21.18
2.99
1.15
1.13
P/CEPS
24.21
4.08
1.82
2.07
P/B
7.72
0.7
0.22
0.16
EV/EBIDTA
15.05
9.93
4.82
8.3
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
3.81
Tax payout
-18.54
-19.81
-24.41
-29.25
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
60.82
66.89
59.22
73
Inventory days
27.16
30.82
29.28
36.78
Creditor days
-42.91
-39.4
-36.37
-40.56
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-10.89
-5.95
-4.26
-3.51
Net debt / equity
0.37
0.59
0.82
0.78
Net debt / op. profit
0.7
1.46
2.09
2.72
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-60.13
-61.62
-61.12
-64.33
Employee costs
-3.66
-5.14
-5.63
-6.17
Other costs
-15.86
-16.38
-19.07
-19.82
