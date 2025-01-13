Rajratan Global Wire Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.15
10.15
10.15
10.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
341.81
296.02
235.28
174.53
Net Worth
351.96
306.17
245.43
184.68
Minority Interest
Debt
135.1
117.14
85.01
83.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
12.97
11.83
9.79
11.33
Total Liabilities
500.03
435.14
340.23
279.29
Fixed Assets
367.09
285.62
184.12
134.88
Intangible Assets
Investments
50.69
50.69
50.69
50.69
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.18
0.07
0.12
0.75
Networking Capital
70.02
88.76
97.66
85.96
Inventories
39.21
46.36
34.65
24.91
Inventory Days
23.42
26.94
Sundry Debtors
92.12
103.96
112.8
87.36
Debtor Days
76.26
94.49
Other Current Assets
26.62
25.78
22.04
8.51
Sundry Creditors
-69.12
-68.04
-63.54
-31.07
Creditor Days
42.95
33.6
Other Current Liabilities
-18.81
-19.3
-8.29
-3.75
Cash
12.05
10
7.64
7.01
Total Assets
500.03
435.14
340.23
279.29
