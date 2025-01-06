iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd Cash Flow Statement

461.45
(-3.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:19 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajratan Global Wire Ltd

Rajratan Global FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

89.99

47.46

32.79

24.18

Depreciation

-8.12

-6.66

-5.34

-3.9

Tax paid

-21.26

-10.49

-9.69

-5.5

Working capital

1.28

22.86

4.49

-2.6

Other operating items

Operating

61.89

53.17

22.25

12.18

Capital expenditure

47.45

17.8

42.89

32.36

Free cash flow

109.35

70.97

65.14

44.54

Equity raised

341.08

275.23

244.75

212.28

Investing

0

12.31

0

0

Financing

3.13

2.92

13.38

35.61

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

453.56

361.43

323.27

292.43

Rajratan Global : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajratan Global Wire Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.