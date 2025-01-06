Rajratan Global Wire Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
89.99
47.46
32.79
24.18
Depreciation
-8.12
-6.66
-5.34
-3.9
Tax paid
-21.26
-10.49
-9.69
-5.5
Working capital
1.28
22.86
4.49
-2.6
Other operating items
Operating
61.89
53.17
22.25
12.18
Capital expenditure
47.45
17.8
42.89
32.36
Free cash flow
109.35
70.97
65.14
44.54
Equity raised
341.08
275.23
244.75
212.28
Investing
0
12.31
0
0
Financing
3.13
2.92
13.38
35.61
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
453.56
361.43
323.27
292.43
