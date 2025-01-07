Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
539.87
337.45
286.14
314.55
yoy growth (%)
59.98
17.93
-9.03
44.04
Raw materials
-324.92
-208.19
-170.34
-216.39
As % of sales
60.18
61.69
59.53
68.79
Employee costs
-19.62
-15.06
-14.75
-13.22
As % of sales
3.63
4.46
5.15
4.2
Other costs
-86.5
-51.61
-55.41
-50.96
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.02
15.29
19.36
16.2
Operating profit
108.83
62.59
45.64
33.97
OPM
20.15
18.54
15.95
10.8
Depreciation
-8.12
-6.66
-5.34
-3.9
Interest expense
-11.94
-9.08
-9.14
-8.12
Other income
1.22
0.61
1.63
2.23
Profit before tax
89.99
47.46
32.79
24.18
Taxes
-21.26
-10.49
-9.69
-5.5
Tax rate
-23.62
-22.1
-29.55
-22.73
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
68.73
36.97
23.1
18.68
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
68.73
36.97
23.1
18.68
yoy growth (%)
85.9
60.04
23.6
112.51
NPM
12.73
10.95
8.07
5.94
