Rajratan Global Wire Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

498.3
(7.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:53 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

539.87

337.45

286.14

314.55

yoy growth (%)

59.98

17.93

-9.03

44.04

Raw materials

-324.92

-208.19

-170.34

-216.39

As % of sales

60.18

61.69

59.53

68.79

Employee costs

-19.62

-15.06

-14.75

-13.22

As % of sales

3.63

4.46

5.15

4.2

Other costs

-86.5

-51.61

-55.41

-50.96

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.02

15.29

19.36

16.2

Operating profit

108.83

62.59

45.64

33.97

OPM

20.15

18.54

15.95

10.8

Depreciation

-8.12

-6.66

-5.34

-3.9

Interest expense

-11.94

-9.08

-9.14

-8.12

Other income

1.22

0.61

1.63

2.23

Profit before tax

89.99

47.46

32.79

24.18

Taxes

-21.26

-10.49

-9.69

-5.5

Tax rate

-23.62

-22.1

-29.55

-22.73

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

68.73

36.97

23.1

18.68

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

68.73

36.97

23.1

18.68

yoy growth (%)

85.9

60.04

23.6

112.51

NPM

12.73

10.95

8.07

5.94

