To, The Members of

Rajratan Global Wire Limited,

Indore

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Rajratan Global Wire Limited, ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit & Loss, (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") as amended in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each key audit matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the ‘Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements.

The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the Key Audit Matters A. Capitalisation and useful life of property, plant and equipment Our audit procedures included and were not limited to the following: During the year ended March 31, 2024, the Company has incurred significant capital expenditure on as reflected by the total value of additions in property, plant and equipment and capital work in progress in Note 5 & 6 of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. We obtained an understanding of the Companys capitalisation policy and assessed for compliance with the relevant accounting standards. The Company is in the process of executing Green Field Project at Chennai. We obtained understanding, evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of controls related to capital expenditure and capitalisation of assets. We have considered Capital expenditure as a key audit matter due to: We performed substantive testing on a sample basis for each element of capitalised costs including inventory issued to contractors for the purpose of these projects and physical verification performed by management along with reconciliation and directly attributable cost, including verification of underlying supporting evidence and understanding nature of the costs capitalised. 1. Significance of amount incurred on such items during the year ended March 31, 2024. In relation to borrowing costs we obtained the supporting calculations, verified the inputs to the calculation and tested the arithmetical accuracy. 2. Judgement and estimate are involved to determine that the aforesaid capitalisation meet the recognition requirement under Ind AS 16- Property, Plant and Equipment. Examined the management assessment of the assumptions considered in estimation of useful life. 3. Judgement involved in determining the eligibility of costs including borrowing cost and other directly attributable costs for capitalisation as per the criteria set out in Ind AS 16- Property, Plant and Equipment. Examined the useful economic lives with reference to the Companys historical experience. 4. Assessment of useful life of plant and machinery involves consideration of historical experiences, anticipated technological changes, etc. We obtained understanding on management assessment relating to progress of projects and their intention to bring the asset to its intended use. B. Revenue Recognition The management is of the opinion that it controls the goods before transferring them to the customer. Our audit approach included assessment of design and testing of operating effectiveness of internal controls related to revenue recognition, and other substantive testing. We carried out: The variety of terms that define when control is transferred to the customer, as well as the high value of the transactions, give rise to the risk that revenue is not recognized in the appropriate accounting period. • Selection of samples of both continuing and new contracts for Accordingly, due to the significant risk associated with revenue recognition in accordance with terms of Ind AS 115 ‘Revenue from Contracts with Customers, it was determined to be a key audit matter in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. - testing of operating effectiveness of the internal control - identification of contract wise performance obligations and - Determination of transaction price. • Verification of individual sales transaction on sample basis and traced to sales invoices, sales orders and other related documents. Further, the samples were checked for revenue recognition as per the shipping terms.

We have determined that there are no other key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements in terms of the requirements of the Act that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and statement of changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards)

Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company except edit log available with effect from November 17, 2023, so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit & Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Director is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and explanations provided to us, the managerial remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year inis in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements Refer Note 45 of the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material forceable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, and read with Note 51(9) to the standalone Financial Statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, and read with Note 51(10) to the standalone Financial Statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. (a) The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of dividend declared with respect to financial year ending on March 31, 2023 is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

(b) As stated in Note 42 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend. vi. Based on our examination on test check basis, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all the relevant transactions recorded in the software. However, the edit log is available only with effect from November 17, 2023. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For Fadnis & Gupte LLP

Chartered Accountants

FRN 006600C/ C400324

Place of Signature: Indore (CA Vikram Gupte) Date: April 22, 2024 Partner UDIN: 24074814BKCSNF6437 M.No.: 074814

Annexure A - Referred to in paragraph under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date of Rajratan Global Wire Limited for the year ended March 31, 2024

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) The management, during the year, has physically verified the Property, Plant and Equipment of the Company and no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in Note 5 in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (previously known as Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ii. (a) Inventory has been physically verified by management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification by management is reasonable and the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed in respect of such inventories.

(b) During the year, The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. Five crores, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions during the year based on security of current assets of the Company. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with the banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company other than those set out below (Refer Note 51(2)) of the standalone financial statements;

Quarter Particulars of Security Provided As per Books of Accounts Amount as reported in the quarterly return/ statement Amount of Difference Reasons for material discrepancies Jun-23 Inventory 5,936.87 5,773.13 163.74 Change due to stock in transit and inter location movement/ non- inclusion of Wholly Owned Subsidiary into debtors for the purpose of stock statements. Trade Receivable 12,585.81 12,323.69 262.12 Sep-23 Inventory 4,851.42 4,771.87 79.55 Trade Receivable 10,884.91 10,915.29 (30.38) Dec-23 Inventory 5,335.93 5,207.42 128.51 Trade Receivable 12,429.22 12,213.38 215.84 Mar-24 Inventory 3,921.60 3,597.39 324.21 Trade Receivable 9,375.48 9,235.36 140.12

iii. (a) The company has granted loans in the nature of Inter Corporate Deposits to Companies and also provided corporate guarantee to its Wholly Owned Subsidiary for the credit facilities sanctioned by Banks/ Financial Institutions, the details of which are as under:

i. The aggregate amount during the year and the balance outstanding at the balance sheet date of corporate guarantee to wholly owned subsidiary is THB2, 960 Lakhs (Rs. 6,784 Lakhs) and amount of Stand by Letter of Credit (SBLC) is Rs.2,000 Lakhs.

ii. The aggregate amount during the year of Inter Corporate Deposits to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates was Rs. 275 Lakhs and the balance outstanding as on the Balance Sheet date was NIL.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us the terms and conditions of the grant of all Inter Corporate Deposits and corporate guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans in nature of Inter Corporate Deposits the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest was stipulated and the repayments or receipts were regular.

(d) Since the repayment of principal and payment of interest was regular, there was no overdue amount.

(e) No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loan granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans granted in the nature of Inter Corporate Deposits, making investments and the corporate guarantees provided to wholly owned subsidiary.

v. The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained in accordance with the said rules. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

vii. (a) The Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, Income-Tax, duty of customs, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us no undisputed amounts payable in respect of such statutory dues which have remained outstanding as at the year ended on March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date, they became payable except provident fund amounting to Rs. 30,600/- (Previous Year Rs. 9,000/-).

(b) There are no disputed dues on account of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) that have not been deposited on account of any dispute except the followings:

Particulars Nature of dues Period Amount (in Lakhs) Forum where dispute is pending The Income Tax Act, 1961 Deductions claimed U/s 80G disallowed (CSR Contribution) Rs. 2295250 2019-20 7 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) - NFAC The Income Tax Act, 1961 Provision for Doubtful debts Rs. 13,03,529 added twice by CPC. 2019-20 3 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) - NFAC VAT Act Mismatch of ITR & Interest thereof 2017-18 1 Additional Commissioner of Commercial Tax (A), Indore Service Tax Act, 1994 Tax demanded plus penalty April, 2014 to December, 2015 47 Additional/ Joint Commissioner, Indore Excise Tax Demanded January, 2016 to June 2017 7 Adjudicating Authority Excise Tax demanded plus penalty October, 2010 to August, 2011 1 Adjudicating Authority, Indore

viii. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously not recorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to lenders.

(b) The Company has not been declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender or government or any government authority.

(c) The term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short term basis have been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary. The Company has no associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary. The Company has no associates or joint ventures.

x. (a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer/ further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) No fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As per our information and according to the explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaints were received by the Company during the year.

xii. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and therefore, the provisions of clause (xii)(a), (xii)(b) and (xii)(c) of para 3 of the said order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the notes to standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditors issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit were considered by us.

xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with Directors or persons connected with him as referred to in section 192 of the Act and hence the requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Group does not have any CIC as part of the Group, hence clause (xvi)(d) of paragraph 3 of the said order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, in our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The Company has spent the entire amount as per the requirement of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, and therefore subclauses (a) and (b) of clause (xx) of para 3 are not applicable.

xxi. Since this report is being issued in respect of standalone financial statements of the Company, hence clause (xxi) of paragraph 3 of the said Order is not applicable.

Annexure B - Referred to in paragraph (f) under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date of Rajratan Global Wire Limited for the year ended March 31, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements of Rajratan Global Wire Limited (the "Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference the standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to the standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to these standalone financial statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to these standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to these standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and Directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to these standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to these standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

