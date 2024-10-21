|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|21 Oct 2024
|14 Oct 2024
|RAJRATAN GLOBAL WIRE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Results for quarter ended on 30.09.2024 Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Change in Directorate (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|RAJRATAN GLOBAL WIRE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to Consider Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for quarter ended on 30.06.2024 Unaudited Results for Q1 FY 25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Apr 2024
|15 Apr 2024
|RAJRATAN GLOBAL WIRE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider Audited Financial Results and Recommend Final Dividend on 22nd April, 2024 Final Dividend Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for FY 24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Jan 2024
|12 Jan 2024
|RAJRATAN GLOBAL WIRE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 31.12.2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 31.12.2023 Incorporation of Wholly Owned Subsidiary in the USA (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/01/2024)
