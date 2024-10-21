iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd Board Meeting

495.6
(2.77%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Rajratan Global CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting21 Oct 202414 Oct 2024
RAJRATAN GLOBAL WIRE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Results for quarter ended on 30.09.2024 Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Change in Directorate (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024)
Board Meeting30 Jul 202423 Jul 2024
RAJRATAN GLOBAL WIRE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to Consider Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for quarter ended on 30.06.2024 Unaudited Results for Q1 FY 25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
Board Meeting22 Apr 202415 Apr 2024
RAJRATAN GLOBAL WIRE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider Audited Financial Results and Recommend Final Dividend on 22nd April, 2024 Final Dividend Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for FY 24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.04.2024)
Board Meeting20 Jan 202412 Jan 2024
RAJRATAN GLOBAL WIRE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 31.12.2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 31.12.2023 Incorporation of Wholly Owned Subsidiary in the USA (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/01/2024)

Rajratan Global: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajratan Global Wire Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.