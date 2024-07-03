Summary

Mukand Limited incorporated on 29 November, 1937 at Mumbai, mainly deals in manufacture of special alloy steel / stainless steel, billets, bars, rods, wire rods, EOT cranes, material handling equipment and other industrial machinery, construction/ erection services and comprehensive engineering services. The Company is a leading supplier of alloy steel to the automobile and auto component industry and a leader in the manufacture of high grade stainless steel in India. With manufacturing facilities in both Dighe, Thane - Maharashtra and Ginigera, Karnataka, Mukand produces hundreds of grades of steel long products in the form of wire rods, bars, wires and bright bars. Mukand Holdings Pvt Ltd was incorporated as an investment company and became as a subsidiary of Mukand in the year 1979, also became as a public limited company with effect from 30th June of the same year 1979. Ladle refining furnace and the vacuum degassing station of the company were successfully commissioned in the year 1983. The Research & Development (R&D) division of the company was formulated in January of the year 1984 to bailout the companys growth. Basic engineering package was received from BBC Brown Boveri, Switzerland and the whole project was implemented during the year 1986. The R&D unit of the company had designed and installed a pilot plant in the year 1987 for production of larger quantities of coloured stainless steel components. The oxygen top and bottom blown converter was installed. The dust

