SectorSteel
Open₹133
Prev. Close₹133.54
Turnover(Lac.)₹29.07
Day's High₹133
Day's Low₹128.5
52 Week's High₹209.95
52 Week's Low₹126.31
Book Value₹68.75
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,867.89
P/E19.66
EPS6.8
Divi. Yield1.5
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
144.51
144.51
144.51
141.42
Preference Capital
5.63
5.63
5.63
4.03
Reserves
801.81
736.97
595.96
755.91
Net Worth
951.95
887.11
746.1
901.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4,623.19
2,680.7
2,818.38
3,069.82
yoy growth (%)
72.46
-4.88
-8.19
15.11
Raw materials
-2,895.23
-1,831.36
-1,538.91
-1,729.44
As % of sales
62.62
68.31
54.6
56.33
Employee costs
-190.31
-188.74
-188.52
-182.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
105.7
87.78
-254.6
39.3
Depreciation
-44.78
-68.52
-75.41
-56.47
Tax paid
16.42
-41.79
59.03
18.22
Working capital
391.6
190.53
254.14
-1,020.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
72.46
-4.88
-8.19
15.11
Op profit growth
-219.69
-290.59
71.83
-82.27
EBIT growth
-39.78
372.76
-72.75
-38.54
Net profit growth
165.47
-123.52
-543.87
291.99
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5,174.81
5,567.6
4,652.02
2,725.99
2,922.69
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,174.81
5,567.6
4,652.02
2,725.99
2,922.69
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
16.03
585.19
110.46
748.41
68.24
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Niraj Bajaj
Independent Director
Prakash V Mehta
Independent Director
Bharthi Gandhi
Independent Director
SANKARAN RADHAKRISHNAN
Non Executive Director
Arvind M Kulkarni
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rajendra Sawant
Whole-time Director
Niravnayan Niraj Bajaj
Independent Director
Prem Kumar Swamidas Chandrani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mukand Ltd
Summary
Mukand Limited incorporated on 29 November, 1937 at Mumbai, mainly deals in manufacture of special alloy steel / stainless steel, billets, bars, rods, wire rods, EOT cranes, material handling equipment and other industrial machinery, construction/ erection services and comprehensive engineering services. The Company is a leading supplier of alloy steel to the automobile and auto component industry and a leader in the manufacture of high grade stainless steel in India. With manufacturing facilities in both Dighe, Thane - Maharashtra and Ginigera, Karnataka, Mukand produces hundreds of grades of steel long products in the form of wire rods, bars, wires and bright bars. Mukand Holdings Pvt Ltd was incorporated as an investment company and became as a subsidiary of Mukand in the year 1979, also became as a public limited company with effect from 30th June of the same year 1979. Ladle refining furnace and the vacuum degassing station of the company were successfully commissioned in the year 1983. The Research & Development (R&D) division of the company was formulated in January of the year 1984 to bailout the companys growth. Basic engineering package was received from BBC Brown Boveri, Switzerland and the whole project was implemented during the year 1986. The R&D unit of the company had designed and installed a pilot plant in the year 1987 for production of larger quantities of coloured stainless steel components. The oxygen top and bottom blown converter was installed. The dust
The Mukand Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹129.27 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mukand Ltd is ₹1867.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mukand Ltd is 19.66 and 2.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mukand Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mukand Ltd is ₹126.31 and ₹209.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mukand Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.42%, 3 Years at 1.85%, 1 Year at -34.89%, 6 Month at -19.70%, 3 Month at -17.81% and 1 Month at -7.56%.
