Mukand Ltd Share Price

129.27
(-3.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:49:56 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open133
  • Day's High133
  • 52 Wk High209.95
  • Prev. Close133.54
  • Day's Low128.5
  • 52 Wk Low 126.31
  • Turnover (lac)29.07
  • P/E19.66
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value68.75
  • EPS6.8
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,867.89
  • Div. Yield1.5
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Mukand Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

133

Prev. Close

133.54

Turnover(Lac.)

29.07

Day's High

133

Day's Low

128.5

52 Week's High

209.95

52 Week's Low

126.31

Book Value

68.75

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,867.89

P/E

19.66

EPS

6.8

Divi. Yield

1.5

Mukand Ltd Corporate Action

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Jul, 2024

arrow

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 26 Jul, 2024

arrow

Mukand Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Mukand Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:10 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.70%

Non-Promoter- 1.33%

Institutions: 1.33%

Non-Institutions: 23.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Mukand Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

144.51

144.51

144.51

141.42

Preference Capital

5.63

5.63

5.63

4.03

Reserves

801.81

736.97

595.96

755.91

Net Worth

951.95

887.11

746.1

901.36

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4,623.19

2,680.7

2,818.38

3,069.82

yoy growth (%)

72.46

-4.88

-8.19

15.11

Raw materials

-2,895.23

-1,831.36

-1,538.91

-1,729.44

As % of sales

62.62

68.31

54.6

56.33

Employee costs

-190.31

-188.74

-188.52

-182.47

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

105.7

87.78

-254.6

39.3

Depreciation

-44.78

-68.52

-75.41

-56.47

Tax paid

16.42

-41.79

59.03

18.22

Working capital

391.6

190.53

254.14

-1,020.13

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

72.46

-4.88

-8.19

15.11

Op profit growth

-219.69

-290.59

71.83

-82.27

EBIT growth

-39.78

372.76

-72.75

-38.54

Net profit growth

165.47

-123.52

-543.87

291.99

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

5,174.81

5,567.6

4,652.02

2,725.99

2,922.69

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,174.81

5,567.6

4,652.02

2,725.99

2,922.69

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

16.03

585.19

110.46

748.41

68.24

View Annually Results

Mukand Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mukand Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Niraj Bajaj

Independent Director

Prakash V Mehta

Independent Director

Bharthi Gandhi

Independent Director

SANKARAN RADHAKRISHNAN

Non Executive Director

Arvind M Kulkarni

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rajendra Sawant

Whole-time Director

Niravnayan Niraj Bajaj

Independent Director

Prem Kumar Swamidas Chandrani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mukand Ltd

Summary

Mukand Limited incorporated on 29 November, 1937 at Mumbai, mainly deals in manufacture of special alloy steel / stainless steel, billets, bars, rods, wire rods, EOT cranes, material handling equipment and other industrial machinery, construction/ erection services and comprehensive engineering services. The Company is a leading supplier of alloy steel to the automobile and auto component industry and a leader in the manufacture of high grade stainless steel in India. With manufacturing facilities in both Dighe, Thane - Maharashtra and Ginigera, Karnataka, Mukand produces hundreds of grades of steel long products in the form of wire rods, bars, wires and bright bars. Mukand Holdings Pvt Ltd was incorporated as an investment company and became as a subsidiary of Mukand in the year 1979, also became as a public limited company with effect from 30th June of the same year 1979. Ladle refining furnace and the vacuum degassing station of the company were successfully commissioned in the year 1983. The Research & Development (R&D) division of the company was formulated in January of the year 1984 to bailout the companys growth. Basic engineering package was received from BBC Brown Boveri, Switzerland and the whole project was implemented during the year 1986. The R&D unit of the company had designed and installed a pilot plant in the year 1987 for production of larger quantities of coloured stainless steel components. The oxygen top and bottom blown converter was installed. The dust
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Mukand Ltd share price today?

The Mukand Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹129.27 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mukand Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mukand Ltd is ₹1867.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mukand Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mukand Ltd is 19.66 and 2.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mukand Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mukand Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mukand Ltd is ₹126.31 and ₹209.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mukand Ltd?

Mukand Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.42%, 3 Years at 1.85%, 1 Year at -34.89%, 6 Month at -19.70%, 3 Month at -17.81% and 1 Month at -7.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mukand Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mukand Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.70 %
Institutions - 1.33 %
Public - 23.96 %

