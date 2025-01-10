Mukand Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
144.51
144.51
144.51
141.42
Preference Capital
5.63
5.63
5.63
4.03
Reserves
801.81
736.97
595.96
755.91
Net Worth
951.95
887.11
746.1
901.36
Minority Interest
Debt
1,483.42
1,498.99
2,030.65
1,817.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
44.69
57.22
67.88
229.41
Total Liabilities
2,480.06
2,443.32
2,844.63
2,947.94
Fixed Assets
475.44
477.12
516.2
472.85
Intangible Assets
Investments
121.01
274.63
188.08
715.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
96.93
130.62
175.55
218.44
Networking Capital
1,735.24
1,521.99
1,756.02
1,505.38
Inventories
1,494.18
1,446.52
1,460.88
1,111.11
Inventory Days
115.33
151.28
Sundry Debtors
599.14
517.57
492.15
516.61
Debtor Days
38.85
70.34
Other Current Assets
278.55
354.42
624.68
524.86
Sundry Creditors
-443.04
-542.58
-475.28
-413.62
Creditor Days
37.52
56.31
Other Current Liabilities
-193.59
-253.94
-346.41
-233.58
Cash
51.44
38.96
208.78
35.99
Total Assets
2,480.06
2,443.32
2,844.63
2,947.94
