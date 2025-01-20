iifl-logo-icon 1
Mukand Ltd Key Ratios

118.13
(0.75%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:04:54 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Mukand Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

70.09

-6.73

-14.93

26.65

Op profit growth

-156.53

-460.57

-41.25

-41.38

EBIT growth

40.47

97.05

7.35

-67.42

Net profit growth

-187.06

-15.04

-129.21

-7,333.74

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.47

-16.46

4.25

6.16

EBIT margin

7

8.47

4.01

3.17

Net profit margin

3.82

-7.47

-8.2

23.89

RoCE

12.32

7.71

3.51

3.34

RoNW

7.79

-8.93

-6.82

29.36

RoA

1.68

-1.7

-1.79

6.28

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

12.2

-14.41

-16.96

58.06

Dividend per share

1.5

1

0

0

Cash EPS

9.17

-19.25

-22.29

46.86

Book value per share

46.51

32.99

47.68

76.63

Valuation ratios

P/E

11.55

-5.77

-0.8

1

P/CEPS

15.36

-4.32

-0.6

1.24

P/B

3.05

2.54

0.28

0.76

EV/EBIDTA

10.32

10.68

14.87

10.76

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

9.39

48.44

-22.93

27.26

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

39.72

62.62

44.49

69.86

Inventory days

101.23

165.93

154.38

130.01

Creditor days

-37.01

-53.27

-79.06

-65.9

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.02

-0.69

-0.32

-0.23

Net debt / equity

2.7

4.34

3.96

1.89

Net debt / op. profit

7.17

-4.51

21.47

9.69

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-62.48

-68.42

-55.2

-53.3

Employee costs

-4.12

-6.98

-6.49

-5.55

Other costs

-27.92

-41.05

-34.03

-34.97

QUICKLINKS FOR Mukand Ltd

