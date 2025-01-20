Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
70.09
-6.73
-14.93
26.65
Op profit growth
-156.53
-460.57
-41.25
-41.38
EBIT growth
40.47
97.05
7.35
-67.42
Net profit growth
-187.06
-15.04
-129.21
-7,333.74
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.47
-16.46
4.25
6.16
EBIT margin
7
8.47
4.01
3.17
Net profit margin
3.82
-7.47
-8.2
23.89
RoCE
12.32
7.71
3.51
3.34
RoNW
7.79
-8.93
-6.82
29.36
RoA
1.68
-1.7
-1.79
6.28
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
12.2
-14.41
-16.96
58.06
Dividend per share
1.5
1
0
0
Cash EPS
9.17
-19.25
-22.29
46.86
Book value per share
46.51
32.99
47.68
76.63
Valuation ratios
P/E
11.55
-5.77
-0.8
1
P/CEPS
15.36
-4.32
-0.6
1.24
P/B
3.05
2.54
0.28
0.76
EV/EBIDTA
10.32
10.68
14.87
10.76
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
9.39
48.44
-22.93
27.26
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
39.72
62.62
44.49
69.86
Inventory days
101.23
165.93
154.38
130.01
Creditor days
-37.01
-53.27
-79.06
-65.9
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.02
-0.69
-0.32
-0.23
Net debt / equity
2.7
4.34
3.96
1.89
Net debt / op. profit
7.17
-4.51
21.47
9.69
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-62.48
-68.42
-55.2
-53.3
Employee costs
-4.12
-6.98
-6.49
-5.55
Other costs
-27.92
-41.05
-34.03
-34.97
