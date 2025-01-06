Mukand Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
105.7
87.78
-254.6
39.3
Depreciation
-44.78
-68.52
-75.41
-56.47
Tax paid
16.42
-41.79
59.03
18.22
Working capital
391.6
190.53
254.14
-1,020.13
Other operating items
Operating
468.94
168.01
-16.83
-1,019.08
Capital expenditure
63.4
-9.14
75.37
-294.94
Free cash flow
532.34
158.87
58.53
-1,314.02
Equity raised
1,234.44
1,425.85
1,903.53
1,172.6
Investing
-527.2
-713.34
0.82
1,161.11
Financing
3,838.82
3,176.33
3,107.83
2,879.4
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5,078.4
4,047.71
5,070.72
3,899.09
