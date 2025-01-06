iifl-logo-icon 1
Mukand Ltd Cash Flow Statement

126.76
(-5.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Mukand Ltd

Mukand FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

105.7

87.78

-254.6

39.3

Depreciation

-44.78

-68.52

-75.41

-56.47

Tax paid

16.42

-41.79

59.03

18.22

Working capital

391.6

190.53

254.14

-1,020.13

Other operating items

Operating

468.94

168.01

-16.83

-1,019.08

Capital expenditure

63.4

-9.14

75.37

-294.94

Free cash flow

532.34

158.87

58.53

-1,314.02

Equity raised

1,234.44

1,425.85

1,903.53

1,172.6

Investing

-527.2

-713.34

0.82

1,161.11

Financing

3,838.82

3,176.33

3,107.83

2,879.4

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

5,078.4

4,047.71

5,070.72

3,899.09

