Mukand Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

129.02
(1.78%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:44:05 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4,623.19

2,680.7

2,818.38

3,069.82

yoy growth (%)

72.46

-4.88

-8.19

15.11

Raw materials

-2,895.23

-1,831.36

-1,538.91

-1,729.44

As % of sales

62.62

68.31

54.6

56.33

Employee costs

-190.31

-188.74

-188.52

-182.47

As % of sales

4.11

7.04

6.68

5.94

Other costs

-1,294.25

-863.95

-984.26

-1,095.82

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.99

32.22

34.92

35.69

Operating profit

243.4

-203.35

106.69

62.09

OPM

5.26

-7.58

3.78

2.02

Depreciation

-44.78

-68.52

-75.41

-56.47

Interest expense

-132.04

-307.02

-338.11

-267.25

Other income

39.12

666.68

52.23

300.93

Profit before tax

105.7

87.78

-254.6

39.3

Taxes

16.42

-41.79

59.03

18.22

Tax rate

15.53

-47.6

-23.18

46.36

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

122.12

45.99

-195.57

57.52

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-13.46

Net profit

122.12

46

-195.57

44.06

yoy growth (%)

165.47

-123.52

-543.87

291.99

NPM

2.64

1.71

-6.93

1.43

