|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4,623.19
2,680.7
2,818.38
3,069.82
yoy growth (%)
72.46
-4.88
-8.19
15.11
Raw materials
-2,895.23
-1,831.36
-1,538.91
-1,729.44
As % of sales
62.62
68.31
54.6
56.33
Employee costs
-190.31
-188.74
-188.52
-182.47
As % of sales
4.11
7.04
6.68
5.94
Other costs
-1,294.25
-863.95
-984.26
-1,095.82
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.99
32.22
34.92
35.69
Operating profit
243.4
-203.35
106.69
62.09
OPM
5.26
-7.58
3.78
2.02
Depreciation
-44.78
-68.52
-75.41
-56.47
Interest expense
-132.04
-307.02
-338.11
-267.25
Other income
39.12
666.68
52.23
300.93
Profit before tax
105.7
87.78
-254.6
39.3
Taxes
16.42
-41.79
59.03
18.22
Tax rate
15.53
-47.6
-23.18
46.36
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
122.12
45.99
-195.57
57.52
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-13.46
Net profit
122.12
46
-195.57
44.06
yoy growth (%)
165.47
-123.52
-543.87
291.99
NPM
2.64
1.71
-6.93
1.43
