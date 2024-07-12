|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|15 May 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|2
|20
|Final
|Recommended a dividend of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) per equity share of Rs.10/- each fully paid up (i.e.@ 20%) for the FY 2023-24. Intimation of Record date for the payment of final Dividend to be declared at the 86th AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.07.2024)
