Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 14 Oct 2024

MUKAND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Mukand Limited is scheduled to be held on Friday November 08 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Further the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company would remain closed from October 1 2024 to November 10 2024 (both days inclusive) for the designated persons as per the Companys Code of Conduct framed pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended. The designated persons of the Company have been informed of the Trading Window closure. Further to our letter dated October 14, 2024, and in terms of provisions of the Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, i.e. November 08, 2024 inter alia have 1) considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and six months ended on September 30, 2024, and 2) noted the retirement of Shri Amit Yadav (DIN 02768784) as an Independent Director of the Company with effect from November 09, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 2 Jul 2024

MUKAND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 05.08.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 05th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.08.2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 2 Apr 2024

MUKAND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 15.05.2024 to consider approval of Audited Financial Results for the FY 31.03.2024 and Recommendation of Final Dividend for the FY 31.03.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 15.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 3 Jan 2024