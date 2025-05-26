Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1.28
1.28
1.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
62.33
44.03
33.69
Net Worth
63.61
45.31
34.97
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
1,008.5
|46.58
|2,46,624.03
|2,047
|0.9
|31,843
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
162.9
|13.89
|2,03,356.66
|3,169.19
|2.21
|33,930.95
|100.25
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
953.5
|21.58
|97,265.4
|107.53
|0.21
|13,035.48
|487.83
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,046.95
|44.91
|58,956.62
|813.65
|0.11
|2,411.21
|269.29
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
649.55
|20.63
|53,507.95
|924.94
|0.46
|10,785.53
|196.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Samarth Patel
Managing Director
Jagrutkumar Patel
Non Executive Director
Saurabh Patel
Independent Director
Piyush Shah
Independent Director
VIPUL PATEL
Independent Director
Neha Soni
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nishita Sanghvi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Scoda Tubes Ltd
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
The Scoda Tubes Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Scoda Tubes Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 26 May ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Scoda Tubes Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 26 May ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Scoda Tubes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Scoda Tubes Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 26 May ‘25
Scoda Tubes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.