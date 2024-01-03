iifl-logo
Scoda Tubes Ltd Peer Comparison

SCODA TUBES LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

1,008.5

46.582,46,624.032,0470.931,843319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

162.9

13.892,03,356.663,169.192.2133,930.95100.25

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

953.5

21.5897,265.4107.530.2113,035.48487.83

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,046.95

44.9158,956.62813.650.112,411.21269.29

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

649.55

20.6353,507.95924.940.4610,785.53196.61

