Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
1,008.5
|46.58
|2,46,624.03
|2,047
|0.9
|31,843
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
162.9
|13.89
|2,03,356.66
|3,169.19
|2.21
|33,930.95
|100.25
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
953.5
|21.58
|97,265.4
|107.53
|0.21
|13,035.48
|487.83
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,046.95
|44.91
|58,956.62
|813.65
|0.11
|2,411.21
|269.29
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
649.55
|20.63
|53,507.95
|924.94
|0.46
|10,785.53
|196.61
