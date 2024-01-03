Scoda Tubes Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1.28
1.28
1.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
62.33
44.03
33.69
Net Worth
63.61
45.31
34.97
Minority Interest
Debt
203.04
139.69
110.27
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.75
0
0.01
Total Liabilities
267.4
185
145.25
Fixed Assets
81.64
62.15
45.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.92
0.92
0.47
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.44
0.44
0.33
Networking Capital
162
111.07
98.6
Inventories
111.94
99.49
62.56
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
89.34
51.56
35.33
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
24.18
13.29
11.53
Sundry Creditors
-53.92
-47.46
-8.69
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-9.54
-5.81
-2.13
Cash
22.4
10.42
0.7
Total Assets
267.4
185
145.25
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.