Scoda Tubes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/06/2025 inter alia to consider and approve & take on record the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2025 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation and any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors. Further pursuant to provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended and the Companys Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company is already closed from June 06 2025 for all Designated Persons and their immediate relatives and the same will be re-opened after 48 hours of the declaration and publication of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2025. In reference to captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on June 24, 2025, which was commenced at 02:30 P.M. and concluded at 03:15 P.M., have, apart from other businesses; 1.Considered, approved and taken on record the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2025; 2. Considered, approved and taken on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025 along with Auditors Reports (Unmodified Opinion) and Declaration for the Auditors Reports with Unmodified Report; 3.Appointed M/s. HVG & Associates, Chartered Accountant, Ahmedabad (FRN: 135242W) as an Internal Auditor of the Company for conducting the Internal Audit for the financial year 2025-26. Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :24.06.2025)