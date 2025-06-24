iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Scoda Tubes Ltd Board Meeting

193.13
(-1.11%)
Jun 27, 2025|12:00:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

29/06/2024calendar-icon
29/06/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Jun 202518 Jun 2025
Scoda Tubes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/06/2025 inter alia to consider and approve & take on record the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2025 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation and any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors. Further pursuant to provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended and the Companys Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company is already closed from June 06 2025 for all Designated Persons and their immediate relatives and the same will be re-opened after 48 hours of the declaration and publication of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2025. In reference to captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on June 24, 2025, which was commenced at 02:30 P.M. and concluded at 03:15 P.M., have, apart from other businesses; 1.Considered, approved and taken on record the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2025; 2. Considered, approved and taken on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025 along with Auditors Reports (Unmodified Opinion) and Declaration for the Auditors Reports with Unmodified Report; 3.Appointed M/s. HVG & Associates, Chartered Accountant, Ahmedabad (FRN: 135242W) as an Internal Auditor of the Company for conducting the Internal Audit for the financial year 2025-26. Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :24.06.2025)

Scoda Tubes Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Scoda Tubes Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.