Summary

Kataria Industries Ltd was originally incorporated as Kataria Industries Private Limited as Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated May 11, 2004 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. Further, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Kataria Industries Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior dated December 20, 2023.The Company is manufacturing and supply of Low Relaxation Pre-Stressed Concrete (LRPC) Strands and Steel Wires, Post-tensioning (PT) Anchorage System (Anchor Cone, Anchor Head and Wedges), HDPE Single Wall Corrugated (SWC) Sheathing Ducts, Couplers and Aluminium Conductors. Their wide variety of products are utilized in various sectors including Infrastructure, Roads - Bridges & Flyovers, Metros, Railways, High Rise Buildings, Atomic Reactors, LNG Tanks, Power Transmission & Distribution Lines etc. These products are certified by ISO 9001:2015 for quality management systems. The Company has 2 manufacturing plants, both are situated at Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. The Company was incorporated in 2004 to engage in the manufacturing and supply of all kinds of ingots, including those made of iron, steel, copper, bronze, aluminum and other ferrous and non-ferrous materials, as well as drawing of wires, pipes and tubes made from them, along with various plastic products. Initially, it had two separate division, namely the Plastic Div

