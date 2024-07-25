iifl-logo-icon 1
Kataria Industries Ltd Share Price

150.6
(0.27%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:41:41 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open154.65
  • Day's High154.7
  • 52 Wk High247
  • Prev. Close150.2
  • Day's Low150
  • 52 Wk Low 149.3
  • Turnover (lac)37.04
  • P/E33.23
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value46.65
  • EPS4.52
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)324.26
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Kataria Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

154.65

Prev. Close

150.2

Turnover(Lac.)

37.04

Day's High

154.7

Day's Low

150

52 Week's High

247

52 Week's Low

149.3

Book Value

46.65

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

324.26

P/E

33.23

EPS

4.52

Divi. Yield

0

Kataria Industries Ltd Corporate Action

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

Kataria Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kataria Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:26 AM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jul-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.61%

Non-Promoter- 5.98%

Institutions: 5.98%

Non-Institutions: 20.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kataria Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.85

2.64

2.64

2.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

30.02

33.2

25.42

18.04

Net Worth

45.87

35.84

28.06

20.68

Minority Interest

Kataria Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kataria Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kataria Industries Ltd

Summary

Kataria Industries Ltd was originally incorporated as Kataria Industries Private Limited as Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated May 11, 2004 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. Further, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Kataria Industries Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior dated December 20, 2023.The Company is manufacturing and supply of Low Relaxation Pre-Stressed Concrete (LRPC) Strands and Steel Wires, Post-tensioning (PT) Anchorage System (Anchor Cone, Anchor Head and Wedges), HDPE Single Wall Corrugated (SWC) Sheathing Ducts, Couplers and Aluminium Conductors. Their wide variety of products are utilized in various sectors including Infrastructure, Roads - Bridges & Flyovers, Metros, Railways, High Rise Buildings, Atomic Reactors, LNG Tanks, Power Transmission & Distribution Lines etc. These products are certified by ISO 9001:2015 for quality management systems. The Company has 2 manufacturing plants, both are situated at Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. The Company was incorporated in 2004 to engage in the manufacturing and supply of all kinds of ingots, including those made of iron, steel, copper, bronze, aluminum and other ferrous and non-ferrous materials, as well as drawing of wires, pipes and tubes made from them, along with various plastic products. Initially, it had two separate division, namely the Plastic Div
Company FAQs

What is the Kataria Industries Ltd share price today?

The Kataria Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹150.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kataria Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kataria Industries Ltd is ₹324.26 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kataria Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kataria Industries Ltd is 33.23 and 3.22 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kataria Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kataria Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kataria Industries Ltd is ₹149.3 and ₹247 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kataria Industries Ltd?

Kataria Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -21.36%, 3 Month at -26.54% and 1 Month at -16.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kataria Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kataria Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.61 %
Institutions - 5.98 %
Public - 20.41 %

